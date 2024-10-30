Stellantis and Samsung SDI will start battery production in the US in December 2024

During the recent third quarter 2024 earnings announcement, Samsung SDI revealed details about their electric vehicle battery production in the United States, in collaboration with Stellantis and General Motors.

The StarPlus Energy joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI will begin battery production in the United States in December 2024

“The joint venture with Stellantis, StarPlus Energy, marks Samsung SDI’s first venture into battery cell production in the United States,” said Son Michael, Executive Vice President of Automotive & ESS at Samsung SDI, during a morning conference call. “The initial production line will begin operation in December, ahead of schedule, to produce our prismatic battery cells and modules (P6).”

“The remaining three production lines will be activated starting from the first quarter of 2025, with a targeted annual capacity of 33 gigawatt-hours by the end of the year. Leveraging our expertise from the Hungarian plant, we expect to reduce the ramp-up period (to maximum capacity utilization) to one or two months to effectively meet our customers’ demands,” Son continued.

Son noted that the US Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, a tax credit for energy companies operating in the United States, will have a limited impact on StarPlus Energy in the fourth quarter, as the company is still in its initial stages of operation. However, an increase is expected starting in 2025, alongside the launch of new electric vehicle lines by Stellantis.

The production site in collaboration with General Motors will supply P6-type batteries from 2027 to 2034, according to Kim Jong-sung, Executive Vice President of Samsung SDI’s Corporate Management Office. This facility will be located near StarPlus Energy in New Carlisle, Indiana, with an initial capacity of 27 gigawatt-hours and potential expansion to 36 gigawatt-hours. Kim added that Samsung SDI is considering additional production facilities for electric vehicles and energy storage systems (ESS), both through joint ventures and company-owned plants.