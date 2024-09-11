Stellantis sparks outrage with discounted Maserati offer for laid-off employees

Stellantis sent a promotional email to Italian employees, offering special conditions for purchasing a Maserati, luxury cars with prices ranging from 80,000 euros to over 200,000 euros. These figures are obviously out of reach for ordinary workers. Indeed, this offer sent via email was not well received. Since these vehicles are certainly beyond the financial means of employees, many perceived the email as a mockery.

“Dear colleague, we are pleased to announce that from September, you will have the opportunity to purchase a new Maserati vehicle at conditions dedicated to you, your family members, and your friends. Our extraordinary range awaits you!”, reads the email.

The promotional email from Stellantis, offering special conditions for purchasing a Maserati, was also received by thousands of workers on temporary layoff or with solidarity contracts, who receive reduced salaries. Giacomo Zulianiello, a Fiom delegate and worker at Mirafiori, commented: “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. With a salary of 1,180 euros per month, I could never afford a Maserati, not even accepting Stellantis’ offer to work in Poland”.

Workers are incredulous in the face of this promotion, while their wages have been reduced due to low demand for Maserati and Fiat 500e vehicles specifically. In the first half of the year, the Stellantis Mirafiori factory produced only 1,850 Maseratis, and no recovery is expected in the coming months. After the holidays, the Maserati line is working only one day a week, and unions fear new requests for temporary layoffs.

The reduction in production at Mirafiori has sparked a new conflict between Stellantis and the unions. Fiom-Cgil accuses Stellantis of “destroying Italian plants in favor of foreign plants”, highlighting a drastic 83 percent decrease in production compared to the same period in 2023. However, the same situation is occurring in the United States, where production in Canada and Mexico is preferred.