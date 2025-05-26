Stellantis signs partnership agreement with ABC to distribute Leapmotor in Mauritius

Leapmotor introduced to the Mauritius market. Cutting edge EV range to be introduced to Indian Ocean country. New models to be introduced annually



Leapmotor introduced to the Mauritius market

Port Louis, MAY 24, 2025– Mauritius has taken a major step towards an electric, intelligent and sustainable mobility future following the official introduction of Leapmotor International to the island country.

Leapmotor International, established in May 2024, is a Stellantis-led joint venture with Leapmotor in China, which develops innovative, technologically advanced electric vehicles.

Leapmotor will be distributed in Mauritius by Stellantis Africa’s partner Gin Mori part of ABC Automobile/. At launch, the C10, and T03 will be available. The C10, a family-focused D-segment vehicle with a WLTP range of 420 km and a 5-star Euro NCAP rating will be sold as BEV (battery electric vehicle) and REEV (range extender electric vehicle). This will be complemented by the compact T03, an A-segment EV. Leapmotor International plans to introduce one new model each year over the next three years.

“Stellantis’s decision to introduce electric vehicles to Mauritius was in recognition of the promising conditions that support the introduction of New Energy Vehicles, including Battery electric Vehicles and hybrid models, said Mike Whitfield Stellantis South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director.

Mauritius for supportive regulatory environment for NEV

Mauritius offers a supportive regulatory environment for NEVs, enabled by a government that has created clarity for manufacturers and meaningful incentives for investors and consumers alike.

“Our choice of Mauritius as a starting point is a recognition of these enabling factors as part of our phased and inclusive strategy to bring electric mobility to key markets across sub-Saharan Africa.” said Mike Whitfield Stellantis South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director “We believe in the principle of supplying the right vehicles for the right market in the right region – sourced from the region,”

Stellantis aims to introduce more than 75 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models by 2030 as part of its strategic development plan, targeting global sales of 5 million BEVs by that time.

“We are incredibly proud to be at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in Mauritius,” says ABC Automobile and Gin-Mori Auto Ltd Chief Executive Officer Dean Ah-Chuen. “Partnering with Stellantis to being Leapmotor’s cutting edge EVs to our roads is a bold leap toward a cleaner, smarter future. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability as we reshape the future of mobility together, not just for Mauritius, but for Africa too”