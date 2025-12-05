Stellantis shifts focus to Hybrids as CEO confirms U.S. strategy

Antonio Filosa is drawing a new course for Stellantis in the United States by firmly focusing on a strategy where hybrid powertrains play a central role. Speaking with investors during the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Autos Week, the CEO explained that the company now wants to align its decisions directly with the real needs of American customers rather than with past regulatory targets.

According to Filosa, hybrids are set to become one of the preferred solutions for U.S. buyers. This shift clearly marks a break from the previous management, which strongly favored full electric vehicles. Today, Stellantis sees greater growth potential in traditional hybrid systems that do not require plug-in charging. At the same time, many consumers still express concerns about EV costs, charging infrastructure, and performance in harsh weather conditions.

Stellantis shifts to hybrids in the US under CEO Antonio Filosa

As a result, the group is scaling back its focus on plug-in hybrids, whose demand remains limited in the United States. Instead, it is prioritizing full hybrid solutions that offer a simpler and more immediate user experience. A concrete example of this new direction is the Jeep Cherokee expected in 2026. The new D-segment SUV will introduce, for the first time in North America, a hybrid system combining a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with two electric motors and a battery. This setup promises strong performance, lower fuel consumption, and a total driving range of more than 500 kilometers. These figures clearly target families looking for efficiency and versatility without switching immediately to fully electric vehicles.

Moreover, Filosa reaffirmed that Stellantis will continue to pursue a true multi-energy strategy. Gasoline, hybrid, and electric powertrains will coexist, while the market will determine the right balance among the different solutions. The new management approach launched by Filosa, who took office about six months ago after the difficult phase that led to the exit of Carlos Tavares, is already showing encouraging signs. In fact, U.S. market share has risen from 7 percent in the first half of the year to 8 percent in the third quarter, confirming an upward trend.

Stellantis: hybrids take the lead over full electric

In addition, the return of the 5.7-liter V8 HEMI on selected versions of the Ram 1500 has given an extra boost to results. Dealers strongly requested this move, and customers welcomed it with enthusiasm. On the launch day alone, 10,000 orders were placed. Within six weeks, that number climbed to 50,000, proving once again how strongly the American market remains tied to large-displacement engines.

Recently, Filosa also attended a meeting at the White House alongside Ford CEO Jim Farley to discuss possible revisions to fuel consumption regulations. If the rules are eased, automakers will be able to keep investing in gasoline and hybrid models without the pressure to force electrification beyond the pace set by customers.

With Antonio Filosa at the helm, Stellantis now aims to offer true freedom of choice to American consumers, who currently reward above all hybrid solutions and V8 engines.