Ford praises a Chinese automaker as the “Apple of the automotive industry”

Xiaomi keeps drawing the attention of major Western carmakers, but a new comparison now raises the bar much higher. Ford’s CEO personally compared the Chinese brand to Apple after driving the electric SU7 sedan. This statement goes far beyond simple curiosity toward a new competitor.

Ford CEO calls Xiaomi “the Apple of China” after driving the SU7

At first, many people doubted the move of a smartphone company into the automotive world. Today, Xiaomi’s rise has become a real case study. Just over a year after starting EV production, the brand records explosive growth and sales figures that already exceed initial forecasts. This success now attracts the attention of historic manufacturers as well.

Ford stands among them. Jim Farley described Xiaomi as “the Apple of China” and highlighted how deeply the group integrates hardware, software and digital services. His opinion comes from direct experience. Farley drove the SU7 and closely examined its technology, digital systems and full integration with Xiaomi’s ecosystem.

The test drive impressed him. The car automatically recognizes the driver’s smartphone without manual pairing. It uses facial recognition, an AI-powered assistant and advanced digital service management. Farley openly admitted that this level of integration also reveals some technological gaps in current Ford models. Even so, he keeps a competitive mindset and believes Ford can regain ground and challenge Chinese brands across several segments.

This strong focus on Asian competitors reflects a reality Ford can no longer ignore. The shift to electric mobility moves slower than expected. The zero-emission lineup remains limited and sales volumes still fall short of initial targets. At the same time, Ford scaled back its plans for a full exit from combustion engines, a clear sign of strategic reassessment.

For this reason, the comparison with Xiaomi takes on even greater weight. China now leads the global EV market, and Ford does not want to repeat past failures in regions such as Japan and South Korea. For the American manufacturer, the challenge from new Chinese tech giants no longer belongs to the future. The battle already shapes its global position for the coming years.