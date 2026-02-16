Stellantis sets February 26 for release of full-year 2025 results

Stellantis is preparing for a crucial moment. On February 26, 2026, the group will present its full-year 2025 results, following a year shaped by industrial transformation and intense competitive pressure. The event will reveal the true condition of the automotive giant created from the FCA and PSA merger, and more importantly, where it is heading.

Stellantis sets February 26 for full 2025 results and future strategy signals

The data will be available from 8:00 CET on the official website in the investor relations section. The press release and presentation materials will provide a clear snapshot of revenue, margins, operating profit and cash flow. This time, however, the raw numbers will tell only part of the story. Analysts and market participants will focus mainly on the group’s ability to navigate a challenging environment marked by the electric transition, increasingly strict environmental regulations and an uncertain European market.

The most important moment of the day will arrive in the afternoon. At 14:00 CET, the management audio webcast and conference call will begin. Beyond reviewing results, leadership will outline the future direction. Topics will include investments, electric platforms, management of combustion powertrains and strategic priorities for 2026. The session should offer clearer insight into Stellantis’ trajectory under CEO Antonio Filosa.

The year 2025 proved difficult for the entire automotive sector. Margins came under pressure while global competition intensified and uncertainty surrounding the electric transition persisted. Stellantis faced the challenge of balancing two seemingly conflicting priorities: preserving financial strength while continuing to invest in technological innovation, a balance that remains far from simple.

Investors will look for signals on both fronts. On one side they seek stability, on the other they want confirmation that the group holds the resources and strategy required to sustain future investment without compromising profitability. Those unable to follow the live event will still find a replay available online.

February 26 will therefore mark a key moment to gauge confidence in Stellantis’ future and determine whether the market still believes in the group. For the full new strategic plan, however, attention will shift to May 21.