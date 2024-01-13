Stellantis sees a 5.9% sales rise in 2023, with electric vehicles up 14%

Stellantis wrapped up 2023 in Europe with a notable surge in sales, marking a 5.9% increase. These figures have propelled the Group to the second position in the European market, holding a share of 18.4%. In the commercial vehicle sector, Stellantis has showcased its strength, maintaining a market share of over 30%.

Key markets in Europe have demonstrated significant growth: France (+2.2%), Germany (+5%), Italy (+10.6%), Spain (+3.5%), and the United Kingdom (+16.8%). Stellantis also achieved excellent results in Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, Portugal, and Switzerland. France, Italy, and Portugal stand out for total sales, while France, Portugal, and Spain shine in the electrified vehicle market.

In the electric car sector, Stellantis recorded an impressive 14% growth in 2023 compared to the previous year in Europe, securing a 14.2% market share. The Group has excelled in various segments of battery electric vehicles (BEV), with models like the Fiat 500e, Opel Corsa Electric, Peugeot e-208, Jeep Avenger, and the BEV Pro One commercial vehicle range.

Delving into specifics, in France, Stellantis achieved a significant 27.4% share in the electrified vehicle market, surpassing its main BEV market competitor by 4 points. In Italy, Stellantis dominates the market with a 45.5% share in the commercial vehicle sector. In Germany, the Group has strengthened its position as the second automotive company, while in Spain, it leads the electrified vehicle market and dominates in the plug-in hybrid and fully electric commercial vehicle sector. In the UK, the company is growing annually, with Vauxhall being the third most-sold brand in the van market and leading in the electric vehicle sector with the Vivaro Electric.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for Europe, emphasized the company’s success in 2023, highlighting Stellantis’ commitment to shaping the future of electric mobility and setting industry standards. According to Hochgeschurtz, these results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Stellantis team, backed by the commitment of employees and partners.