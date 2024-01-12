Fiat 500e price under €25,000 in Germany thanks to environmental bonus

If you’re looking for a great deal, Fiat dealerships in Germany are offering a €5,000 discount on the purchase of a new Fiat 500e until March 31, 2024. The price of the electric model with a 23.8 kWh battery can be reduced by about 17 percent, coming down to only €24,490. The environmental bonus can also be claimed when buying a Fiat 500e with a larger battery (42.0 kWh), which is available for immediate delivery.

Price under €25,000 in Germany for Fiat 500e

In the electric segment, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) lists it as a bestseller for 2023. One of the pillars of this success is the wide range of models that meet various requirements, for example, concerning the battery. In the base version, the Fiat 500e is equipped with a 23.8 kW battery and offers 75 kW of power (equivalent to 95 hp). The range in city traffic reaches up to 257 kilometers, measured according to the WLTP cycle – fully sufficient for predominantly short distances in an environment with a well-developed charging infrastructure.

The more powerful battery with a capacity of 42.0 kWh allows a combined range of up to 320 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. In city traffic, even up to 460 kilometers can be covered. In combination with this battery, you can also choose a variant with an 87 kW (113 hp) engine. The Fiat 500e stands out in the electric vehicle range not only for its iconic design. The choice between three body variants is also unique in this segment. The Fiat 500e is offered as a classic two-door sedan with a hatchback, as a convertible with an electrically operated fabric roof, and in the 3+1 version with a second door on the passenger side that facilitates access to the rear seats.