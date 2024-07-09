Stellantis: sales in South America on the rise, leadership consolidated in the first half of 2024

During the first six months of 2024, Stellantis confirmed itself as the undisputed leader in the South American automotive market, with staggering numbers: 404,000 vehicles sold and a 22.7 percent share. Brazil and Argentina drive the lead

Strong first half of the year for Stellantis in South America

Stellantis continues with its many successes, also consolidating its position as an absolute leader in South America. Indeed, in the first six months of 2024, major growth was recorded in all market segments. With more than 404,000 units sold and a market share of 22.7 percent, the automotive group has managed to exceed all set expectations, and has managed to position itself as a major player for the country’s car market.

Regarding Brazil by example, Stellantis definitely strengthened its market position with a 29.3 percent share and 316,872 registrations, a figure that marks a 4.4 percent increase in comparison with the first six months of last year. The most successful brand is Fiat, cars that are much loved by Brazilians. the Italian automaker, maintained its dominance for the 42nd consecutive month, managing to capture a 20.4% share and 220,457 registrations in the first half of the year.

In Argentina, Stellantis also makes numerous advances, achieving a 30.9 percent share and 53,600 registered vehicles in the first six months of the current year. The brand that was most desired by Argentine users was Jeep, which stands out as a major player in the SUV segment. In particular, the Compass car led the ranking with 22,808 units sold and a 29.2% share.

The Stellantis’ success is making inroads everywhere, even managing to extend to the pickup truck segment, where Ram has recorded very significant growth. In June, Ram sold 2,836 units in Brazil, an increase of 358 percent over the same period last year.

As we can see from the numbers we have been talking about, we can say that in general, all market segments always find the Stellantis group as the leading player in South America in the first half of 2024. These goals are definitely proof that the automotive group is able to offer a great range of vehicles that can perfectly meet the needs of a wide range of customers.