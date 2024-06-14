New software and digital innovation summits in South America: Stellantis makes a splash in the future of mobility

Stellantis changes course in South America: the company is focusing on digital to strengthen its presence in the region and position itself as a leader in future mobility. In this direction, new executives have been appointed to head the Software and Digital Innovation areas for South America.

Stellantis Latin America: new top executives for digital innovation and focus on the future of mobility

Gisele Tonello assumes the position of Vice President of Software Business Management at Stellantis for South America. With more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry behind her, Tonello has a strong technical and management background: a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Mauá Institute of Technology (IMT) and an MBA in Product Management Engineering from the University of São Paulo. In his new role, Tonello will be responsible for leading Stellantis’ software strategy in South America, managing the development of software, connected vehicles and innovative services for the region. This is a key role in the company’s expansion and the creation of a dedicated software hub in South America.

Fábio de Freitas is Stellantis’ new Vice President ICT and Digital Innovation for South America. De Freitas has an extensive 20 years of experience in the IT industry. Prior to his new position, he served as IT manager for several areas of Stellantis, leading digital transformation projects, systemic synergies, and incorporations. On the strength of a bachelor’s degree in Administration and Information Systems from the Centro Universitário UNA, de Freitas holds several specializations in key areas such as Strategic Information Management, Strategic IT, and Communication Management, completing his profile with an Executive MBA from Fundação Dom Cabral.

Both Tonello and de Freitas’ entry marks a step change for Stellantis in South America. Under the guidance of these two new leaders, the company aims to strengthen its commitment to digital innovation, developing cutting-edge technology solutions for the mobility of the future. A particular focus will be on connected vehicles, smart mobility services, and creating personalized and immersive driving experiences for customers.

Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis for South America, commented on the new appointments as follows, “Stellantis is accelerating its path to become a key player in safe, sustainable and accessible mobility in Brazil and South America. Technology is a strategic axis in achieving this goal, and we are confident that Gisele and Fábio’s experience and expertise will be instrumental in consolidating our automotive group as a mobility technology company. I wish them both great success in their new roles.”

In addition to the news at the top, Stellantis also announced the creation of a dedicated software hub in South America. This hub will be tasked with developing innovative software and technology solutions for local markets, helping to strengthen Stellantis’ presence in the region and address the specific needs of South American customers.