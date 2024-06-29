Stellantis: safety behind the wheel and a green future, workshop on standards for electric vehicles

Stellantis is confirming its leadership in sustainable mobility in the Persian Gulf by organizing a workshop for the Gulf Standardization Organization and delegates from the Gulf Cooperation Council. The goal? To define safety standards and best practices for electric vehicle service centers in the region.

Stellantis continues to confirm its great work in sustainable mobility by organizing a workshop for the Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO) and delegates from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The GSO is an organization that works to create standards that are valid for the states that are part of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Yemen. The event, was held in Dubai at the Certified eExpert Center Facility of Swaidan Trading Co. LLC. The focus was on safety standards and best practices to be put in place for electric vehicle service centers in the region.

This meeting was attended by representatives from the GSO, the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO). Also present were the Bahrain Directorate of Standards and Metrology (BSMD), Oman Directorate General of Standards and Metrology (DGSM), Qatar General Organization for Standardization (QS), and Kuwait Standards and Industrial Services Affairs (KOWSMD).

The primary objective of this event was definitely to raise the profile of safety standards for electric vehicles in the GCC. The information session provided the GSO representatives with a very comprehensive overview of cutting-edge technologies in electric vehicles, which are perfectly matched with the “Dare Forward 2030” strategy of Stellantis, an automotive group that aims to become a company dedicated to zero-carbon mobility by the year 2038.

At the core of the talks were a variety of topics that are highly relevant to the industry, such as, the current diverse range of GSO-certified Stellantis electric vehicles, the criteria for eExpert Center certification, and the safety protocols that are used to perfectly handle accidents that occur with electric vehicles. In addition to these topics, topics such as battery management, safety requirements that service centers must have, and guidelines for personal protective equipment (PPE) for electric vehicles were also covered.

As we know Stellantis is making a very large contribution to the global shift toward electric mobility. In fact, there are already several Stellantis EV models, including Peugeot ePartner, eExpert, e2008, Fiat e-Doblò, 500e and Abarth 500e that are already certified by both the Gulf Standard Organization and the UAE Ministry of Industry.

Stellantis has also made two electric vehicles, namely the Peugeot e2008 and Peugeot ePartner, available to the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO) and the College of Engineering of Qassim University in Saudi Arabia in 2023 to confirm its presence under all circumstances and maximum commitment. The vehicles in question will be used as a sample for a project to assess their suitability for the Kingdom’s hot environmental conditions.

Shahzad Tauqir, Stellantis Middle East after-sales service director, confirmed that he is very honored to host the GSO and GCC regulatory delegates at the eExpert center in the UAE. This event marks a significant milestone for Stellantis Middle East, as it greatly reinforces the commitment to increasing emphasis on electric mobility in the region. To confirm, Tauqir said they remain true to their commitment to promote innovation and sustainability, working closely with regulatory bodies to ensure the best possible service.