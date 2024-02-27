Abarth and Breil collaborate on the new watch inspired by the Abarth 500e

For the tenth consecutive year, Abarth and Breil have teamed up to launch their latest watch: the Breil Abarth 500e. This exclusive timepiece, produced in a limited edition of only 999 units, pays tribute to Abarth’s first electric model, showcasing its iconic sportiness and distinctive design.

The partnership between Breil and Abarth celebrates the Scorpion brand’s first electric model: the Abarth 500e

With its meticulously detailed design, the watch inspired by the Abarth 500e honors the most iconic features of the fully electric Abarth sports car. Like the car itself, the watch seamlessly blends technology, style, and performance. The titanium-finish dial pays homage to the design of the Abarth 500e wheel rims and offers a view inside the watch, which houses the Seiko NH70 automatic movement.

“Acid Green” accents add a lively touch, highlighting the second hands and indices on the rehaut. Moreover, the titanium IP steel case echoes the cut of the car’s front headlights, capturing the bold and distinctive look of the Abarth 500e, embodying a sporty, high-performance, and bold style.

Finished with a titanium IP steel bracelet, the new Breil Abarth 500e watch could not forego one of Abarth’s most iconic hallmarks: the distinctive engine “rumble” of Abarth, which can be heard once the QR code on the buckle is scanned. This sound is the same one generated by the Sound Generator, allowing the small “pocket rocket” to stand out from other vehicles in its segment.

Fans of both the Abarth and Breil brands can now enjoy products with an eye-catching design thanks to their decade-long collaboration. These two brands share a common passion for design, performance, and meticulous attention to detail. Once again, Abarth has demonstrated its strength, instilling pride in its community.