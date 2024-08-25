Stellantis ruling the electric van market in UK: Vauxhall leading sales

As we all know, the Stellantis Group is going through a very tense period with regard to relations with the U.S. unions, but at the same time it also continues to achieve many successes in the UK market. Much of the credit must be given to its Vauxhall brand, which remains the undisputed leader in the electric van segment. Referring to the latest figures that have been published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Vauxhall has decisively climbed the sales charts, becoming the best-selling electric van brand in the U.K. both in terms of the month of July just past and since the beginning of the year, with an impressive 1,754 registrations.

Vauxhall sells 1,754 electric vans in UK

Besides performing well as a brand, Vauxhall also found particular public appreciation for its Vivaro Electric model, which won the title of most popular electric van in July. This result confirms that the strategy put in place by the company and the brand is entirely successful. which sees Stellantis constantly engaged in the transition to electric mobility.

Vauxhall: new market segments and all-electric range by 2024

But the success Vauxhall has achieved so far does not stop at electric vans alone. In the overall LCV market, the brand still managed to rank third. A ranking result achieved thanks to a 5 percent increase in registrations compared to the same period last year and a growing market share. In the passenger car segment, Vauxhall also found very satisfactory results with the Corsa Electric, which managed to confirm itself as the best-selling electric city car in the UK since the beginning of the year.

These positive results are the result of an ongoing commitment by Vauxhall, which is always working hard to be able to offer customers sustainable and cutting-edge mobility solutions. The goal is very ambitious for the brand, as by the end of 2024, all Vauxhall models should be available in an all-electric version.

To all intents and purposes, Vauxhall’s success in the UK represents Stellantis’ strong desire to be a major player in the automotive world’s transition to electric. The group is in fact continuously spending a lot of resources to better develop these vehicles that may soon dominate the roads of Europe and beyond. Naturally, this credit must also be given to the Vauxhall brand, which, through the possibilities made available by the Stellantis group, is working in such a way as to be able to satisfy a large part of the public with the winning features of its cars.