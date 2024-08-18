Stellantis revolutionizes B2B mobility in Brazil with Locadora

The famous Group and automotive giant Stellantis, has just introduced in Brazil a new mobility solution that aims to significantly simplify the lives of companies. We are talking about the service called Locadora, which is a fleet outsourcing project that makes available to companies of all sizes the possibility of relying on Stellantis regarding the complete management of their fleet of vehicles. With Locadora, companies can finally stop thinking about the various worries related to registration, insurance, periodic maintenance, tire management and fines, so that they can focus solely on their core business.

And this service offered by Stellantis is not only about the bureaucratic and technical management of the fleet. In fact, Locadora will be able to provide companies with a wide range of vehicles from the Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën and, soon, Ram brands. In this way, companies will have completely customized and flexible solutions on offer to be able to meet every need. The contracts that are eventually taken out can last from 12 to 48 months and include customizable deductibles. In addition, they include very important and useful services such as a replacement car in case of breakdown or accident and the possibility of adding different vehicle drivers to the policy.

Flua!: mobility tailored for individuals

But as we know, Stellantis always wants to surprise in a big way, so it has not only thought about companies. As for private individuals in fact, the automotive group has launched Flua! This is a long-term subscription service that gives the opportunity to drive new cars of the Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot brands. Flua! also offers a very flexible and convenient solution for those who want a car without having too many worries, with the possibility of contracting directly online or at the nearest authorized dealers.

Both solutions, Locadora and Flua!, feature a strongly digital approach that simplifies service management in important ways. Customers can actually manage the different stages of the contract directly online without going to a provider. Activities such as consulting invoices, reporting issues and even accessing a range of additional services via a dedicated app can be performed.