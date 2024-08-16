Stellantis highlights investments and new models at Rio Innovation Week

Stellantis sponsors the Rio Innovation Week, the largest technology and innovation event in Latin America, for another year. It takes place from August 13 to 16. In the 2024 edition, the company highlights the new features of the Porto Real Automotive Hub, which will receive a record investment of R$ 3 billion in the coming years. Basalt, Citroën’s new SUV Coupé, arrives this year to complete the C-Cubed family alongside the C3 and the new Aircross SUV. The three models will be displayed at the Stellantis stand during the event.

The range produced at Stellantis’ Porto Real plant showcased at Rio Innovation Week

Developed in South America, the Basalt combines the fluidity and dynamism of a Coupé, the advantages and robustness of an SUV, and the balance and on-board space of a family model. Alongside C3 and C3 Aircross, the product will support the French brand’s international growth by leveraging the strength of several models that share a strong character and offer a unique on-board comfort experience.

During the four days of the event, the public will be able to visit the Stellantis stand where the three Citroën models produced in Rio de Janeiro will be on display. In the test drive area, event participants will also have an immersive experience to demonstrate all the potential of the C3, an economical, innovative, practical, intelligent Citroën sedan with an SUV attitude, and the Aircross, Brazil’s most affordable Turbo SUV, offering plenty of space, unique style, and numerous innovations.

It will also be possible to drive the Citroën Ami Buggy, which stands out as one of the brand’s protagonists in terms of affordable electrification. Equipped with a 6 kW motor, which guarantees a range of up to 80 km, Ami comes with a cable that can be plugged into any 110 or 220V socket, with full charging taking less than four hours.

The program will also include a debate on the future of mobility, in a panel on decarbonization, which will take place on the Energy Hub stage. João Irineu Medeiros, Stellantis’ Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for South America, will participate in the conversation. Recently, the automotive Group announced investments of R$ 3 billion from 2025 to 2030 in the Porto Real automotive hub, the largest in the southern region of Rio de Janeiro in recent years.

With this investment, the company reaffirms its commitment to the factory by expanding production and expects to create new jobs in Porto Real in the coming years, strengthening the entire automotive chain for the development and localization of new technologies.

The amount is part of the R$ 32 billion investment cycle from 2025 to 2030 announced by Stellantis for South America, the largest in the history of the automotive industry in the region. The amount will drive the launch of 40 new products, 8 powertrains, as well as the development of new bio-hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies throughout the automotive supply chain, and new strategic business opportunities.