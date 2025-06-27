Stellantis reveals its plan to relaunch Ram in the U.S. market

Ram sales have suffered a 38% collapse compared to 2019, a record year for the brand. Particularly heavy was the 41% drop in the strategic full-size pickup segment, a figure that pushed Stellantis to take corrective action. After a seven-month break, Tim Kuniskis has returned to lead Ram with the precise objective of relaunching sales and reconquering the North American market.

Kuniskis has already announced a radical plan for the brand’s renaissance, which will unfold over the coming years and includes over 25 new developments by 2025. Among these are the return to NASCAR, provocative marketing initiatives like the “Ride the Hemi” themed carousel, and the debut of a new racing pickup. Added to these are the return of Hemi V8 engines, a ten-year powertrain warranty, and new models in development.

Ram ready to reverse course: the new plan aims to increase sales

Group shot of Ram Rebel, Ram 1500 NASCAR Truck Series concept and Ram 1500 Black Express

According to Kuniskis, Ram’s problems are linked to several factors, including high prices, slow timing in launching new models, and difficulties in redesigning the Ram 1500, which has generated production complications still unresolved more than a year after its debut.

The Ram brand, crucial in Stellantis‘ strategy for North America, has lost ground in the pickup market, dropping from a 17.8% share in 2019 to 8.4% in 2024. The goal is to bring the share back to between 20% and 29.9%, focusing on new products, production efficiency, and aggressive marketing.

The return of the Hemi V8 engine has already shown concrete results, with 12,000 orders registered on the first day alone. This success has led Ram to revise the timeline for electrification: the plug-in hybrid pickup and the 100% electric model will arrive, but with priority given to the new 1500 Ramcharger with range extender technology, expected by the end of the year and considered fundamental for the brand’s relaunch by 2026.

Kuniskis expressed confidence and motivation, emphasizing that after his break from the role, he realized he didn’t need to change careers, just needed a break. Now he’s back, determined to bring Ram back to the top of the market.