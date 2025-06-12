HEMI makes a comeback on the Ram 1500, and it’s cheaper than ever

When Ram announced that the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 would return to the 1500 lineup for 2026, reactions were swift. Online, many immediately labeled this choice as an unjustified luxury, convinced that the extra cost compared to the six-cylinder HURRICANE wasn’t really worth it. But the reality is different, and you just need to look beyond the numbers thrown around in comments to realize it.

Ram brings the HEMI V8 back to life and makes it more accessible

In 2024, the HEMI V8 was offered only with the mild-hybrid eTorque system and had an additional cost of $3,095. Today the same engine, still with eTorque included, costs only $1,200 more than the HURRICANE S/O. And the latter, in turn, has seen its price drop by $1,000 compared to the previous year. Starting from the standard Pentastar V6, upgrading directly to the HEMI V8 involves a total cost of $2,895, which is $200 less than in 2024. So, those talking about cost increases simply haven’t done their math carefully.

Additionally, every Ram 1500 equipped with the V8 for 2026 now includes the Mopar cat-back exhaust system as standard, an accessory that until recently was reserved for Laramie and Rebel G/T versions. This upgrade, which in the aftermarket can cost between $1,700 and $2,100, is now factory-installed and included in the price, at no additional cost. A detail that’s far from secondary, especially for those seeking a more engaging driving experience, including acoustically.

From a technical standpoint, the V8 has remained faithful to the previous version, also maintaining the mild-hybrid eTorque system. A precise choice that allowed Ram to bring it back to market without having to face lengthy certification processes or production delays. Tim Kuniskis, head of the brand, clearly explained that the push came from customers, not from calculations or laboratory strategies. It’s not about pleasing analysts, but giving people what they really want.

At a time when many automakers seem ready to abandon large naturally aspirated engines in favor of more “green” solutions, Ram has decided to go against the grain. And it did so by bringing back a legendary V8 to the scene, improving it where needed and finally making it more accessible. For those waiting for the right moment to make the leap, perhaps it has arrived.