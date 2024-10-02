0
Stellantis revealed Q3 2024 car sales data for Canada: they’re not good

Francesco Armenio
October 2, 2024
Stellantis reports 24% sales drop in Canada for Q3 2024, with 31,112 vehicles sold.
Stellantis

Stellantis announced today that it registered 31,112 vehicles in Canada in the third quarter of 2024. Sales decreased by 24% compared to the same period in 2023. “The third quarter of 2024 was a crucial period, as we strategically resized inventory levels based on market demand and prepared the ground for the much-anticipated launches of the Canadian-made 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona and the Jeep Wagoneer S,” said Jeff Hines, President of Stellantis Canada.

Stellantis, sales down in Canada: third quarter 2024 data revealed

Chrysler Grand Caravan

“As we prepare for 2025 and beyond, we are committed to providing consumers with class-leading vehicles featuring advanced technology and multi-energy powertrains (PHEV, BEV, or ICE) across a diverse portfolio of brands, all at competitive value,” added Hines. Made in Canada for Canadian families, the Chrysler Grand Caravan saw increased sales both in the quarter (up 79%) and year-to-date (up 85%).

Jeep brand sales for the third quarter were characterized by an increase for Compass, which saw sales growth for six consecutive quarters. Year-to-date, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, which brought three rows of seats to the most awarded SUV ever, also saw increased sales.

The all-new, fully electric Fiat 500e continues to attract buyers as the lowest-priced fully electric vehicle by manufacturer’s suggested retail price in Canada for 2024. Year-to-date, over 650 units have been sold.

Ram ProMaster

Ram ProMaster marked a notable 176% increase in quarterly sales, contributing directly to the 17% increase in year-to-date sales. The next step in Ram brand’s electrification journey, ProMaster EV, is now on sale in Canada and offers a standard 110 kWh battery pack with extreme efficiency and impressive range.

Known for durability, performance, and technology, Ram Heavy Duty sales have grown steadily in 2024, increasing 18% for the third quarter and 8% year-to-date. Overall, Ram HD and Chassis Cab sales increased 11% in the calendar year.

The first high-performance electric vehicle from the Dodge brand, the Hornet PHEV, continues to generate interest among Canadian consumers, with sales up 60% in the third quarter. Additionally, Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV sales increased by 46%. With an electric range of up to 53 km, it demonstrates the brand’s commitment to electrification while maintaining its tradition of Italian performance.