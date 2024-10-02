Stellantis revealed Q3 2024 car sales data for Canada: they’re not good

Stellantis announced today that it registered 31,112 vehicles in Canada in the third quarter of 2024. Sales decreased by 24% compared to the same period in 2023. “The third quarter of 2024 was a crucial period, as we strategically resized inventory levels based on market demand and prepared the ground for the much-anticipated launches of the Canadian-made 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona and the Jeep Wagoneer S,” said Jeff Hines, President of Stellantis Canada.

Stellantis, sales down in Canada: third quarter 2024 data revealed

“As we prepare for 2025 and beyond, we are committed to providing consumers with class-leading vehicles featuring advanced technology and multi-energy powertrains (PHEV, BEV, or ICE) across a diverse portfolio of brands, all at competitive value,” added Hines. Made in Canada for Canadian families, the Chrysler Grand Caravan saw increased sales both in the quarter (up 79%) and year-to-date (up 85%).

Jeep brand sales for the third quarter were characterized by an increase for Compass, which saw sales growth for six consecutive quarters. Year-to-date, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, which brought three rows of seats to the most awarded SUV ever, also saw increased sales.

The all-new, fully electric Fiat 500e continues to attract buyers as the lowest-priced fully electric vehicle by manufacturer’s suggested retail price in Canada for 2024. Year-to-date, over 650 units have been sold.

Ram ProMaster marked a notable 176% increase in quarterly sales, contributing directly to the 17% increase in year-to-date sales. The next step in Ram brand’s electrification journey, ProMaster EV, is now on sale in Canada and offers a standard 110 kWh battery pack with extreme efficiency and impressive range.

Known for durability, performance, and technology, Ram Heavy Duty sales have grown steadily in 2024, increasing 18% for the third quarter and 8% year-to-date. Overall, Ram HD and Chassis Cab sales increased 11% in the calendar year.

The first high-performance electric vehicle from the Dodge brand, the Hornet PHEV, continues to generate interest among Canadian consumers, with sales up 60% in the third quarter. Additionally, Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV sales increased by 46%. With an electric range of up to 53 km, it demonstrates the brand’s commitment to electrification while maintaining its tradition of Italian performance.