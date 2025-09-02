Stellantis returns to its roots on engines: here are the changes in the U.S.

Even the biggest automakers can make strategic missteps, and Stellantis in North America is a clear example. In recent months, the U.S. market has shown signs of strain for the group, with overall sales across all brands down 12% and revenue falling 14% in the first quarter of 2025 alone, resulting in a net loss of $2.7 billion. These numbers highlighted the urgent need to rethink strategies and respond quickly to customer demands.

Stellantis brings back Hemi V8s and iconic models in bold U.S. comeback

Antonio Filosa, who recently took over leadership at Stellantis, stated during the company’s first-half earnings presentation that it was necessary to adopt “different lines of action, offering a mix of technical solutions, from internal combustion engines to electrified powertrains, that are closer to what customers are asking for.” In practical terms, this means bringing back iconic models that had been sidelined in recent years in favor of the electric transition but remain too beloved by American buyers to be forgotten.

The focus is on traditional, powerful, muscular engines, symbols of America’s automotive DNA, in line with the nostalgia for a more classic automotive era. At the forefront of this comeback are the legendary Hemi V8 engines, which defined Chrysler and RAM models for decades. Featuring hemispherical combustion chambers, large displacement, and high output, these engines disappeared from the lineup in 2023.

The Stellantis CEO has now confirmed their return. Soon, the RAM 1500 will once again be available in the U.S. market with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, joined by the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbo, delivering 395 hp and 555 Nm of torque. The latter incorporates modern features such as variable valve timing, cylinder deactivation, and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, while maintaining a towing capacity of 11,500 pounds.

The Jeep Cherokee, discontinued in 2023, is also making a strong comeback with the 2026 model year. This new version preserves the brand’s iconic traits while adapting to modern powertrains with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine paired with a full-hybrid system, CVT automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive.

Filosa emphasized that the Cherokee represents “a direct reflection of our customers, shaped by their feedback and built with their passion,” acknowledging the importance of listening to the market. He also suggested that the model could eventually make its debut in Europe.

The Dodge Charger will likewise see the return of the 5.7- and 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engines, alongside twin-turbo six-cylinder options. Both fastback and sedan versions will be reintroduced, allowing enthusiasts to relive the experience of America’s most iconic muscle cars.