2026 Ram 1500 debuts with 5.7L HEMI V-8 eTorque

The first units of the 2026 Ram 1500 equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque engine have rolled off the assembly line at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Michigan and are now on their way to U.S. dealerships.

Just three months ago, Ram announced the return of the legendary V8 to the 1500 lineup, generating immediate enthusiasm among customers. Within just 24 hours, 10,000 orders were placed. Ram brand CEO Tim Kuniskis confirmed the figure, praising the speed with which the entire operation was managed, from engineering teams to production. For the brand, the comeback is both symbolic and strategically significant.

Excitement is also high inside the plant itself. “The whole team is fired up about the HEMI’s return. There’s a buzz everywhere,” explained SHAP Director Chuck Padden. “Everyone wanted to get back to work and bring the new model to customers as quickly as possible.”

The new Ram 1500 V8 models will also feature an exclusive design detail. Each truck carries a unique “Symbol of Protest” badge on the fender, a reinterpretation of the iconic ram’s head powered by a HEMI block, created by the brand’s design center. The emblem is meant to emphasize the muscular identity of the vehicle and distinguish V8-equipped models from the rest of the lineup.

The HEMI V-8 will be available across a wide range of trims, including Tradesman, Big Horn, Express, Warlock, Laramie, Limited, Longhorn, and later on, Rebel. The return of the V8 comes during a particularly intense product cycle for Ram, with numerous new launches scheduled to arrive in dealerships over the next 18 months.

The Ram 1500 has been built at SHAP since 2018, and this past April the plant surpassed the milestone of two million pickups produced, cementing its role as one of Stellantis’ most important facilities in North America.