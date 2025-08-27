2026 Jeep Cherokee rendered on big aftermarket wheels in a wild off-road setup

The all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee is coming back with a fresh look and a hybrid soul, built on the same platform seen in the Dodge Charger. This allows for a longer wheelbase and a cargo area that’s 30% larger than the previous generation.

2026 Jeep Cherokee gets a bold makeover in digital render

Under the hood, the Cherokee debuts a full-hybrid system combining a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with two electric motors and a small battery of just over 1 kWh. Total output reaches 210 hp and 300 Nm of torque, enough for a 0–100 km/h sprint in just over eight seconds and a driving range well above 800 km, with average fuel consumption around 6.3 L/100 km (37 mpg).

There will be no plug-in version and no external charging port, the system instead recovers energy while driving. Inside, everything is new: a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 12.3-inch Uconnect central display compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto take center stage. All-wheel drive and dedicated drive modes for snow, sand, and mud will be offered, while off-road enthusiasts will also get a Trailhawk version. Pricing will start around $37,000, with top trims approaching $47,000.

On the styling front, however, digital artist Kelsonik has envisioned the 2026 Cherokee in an alternative guise, closer to an urban crossover than a rugged off-roader. In his rendering, the SUV sits lower, fitted with oversized Y-spoke aftermarket wheels painted to match the bodywork, looking more at home outside a shopping mall than in muddy trails. A creative take that highlights the model’s dual character: Jeep’s raw off-road tradition combined with everyday urban comfort.