Stellantis reinforces its leadership in South America in the first quarter of 2026

Stellantis closed the first quarter of 2026 by confirming its leadership in South America in both passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, with more than 232,000 total registrations across the region and a market share that should come in at around 21.2 percent. March alone brought more than 89,000 sales in the region, up 29 percent from February, confirming that commercial momentum in South America remains very strong.

Stellantis remains on top in Brazil, Argentina, and South America in early 2026

Herlander Zola, president of Stellantis South America, said these results come from a long-built strategy based on a very broad lineup, strong execution, and a deeply rooted industrial structure across the region. Together, those elements allow the group to maintain a dominant position even in a market that keeps changing.

Brazil once again delivered the biggest contribution. Stellantis registered more than 174,000 vehicles there between January and March and reached a 29.1 percent market share. In March alone, the group sold more than 70,000 units in the country, up about 29 percent year over year. Those numbers confirm that Brazil remains the true pillar of Stellantis’ South American presence. Stellantis also posted especially strong results in light commercial vehicles, where it continues to widen the gap over rivals. Since the start of the year, the group has held a cumulative 53.6 percent share in that segment, and in March that figure rose to 54.3 percent.

In Argentina, Stellantis topped 42,000 registrations during the quarter and reached a 28.9 percent market share, improving by 1.8 percentage points over the final quarter of 2025. Three models in the local market’s top ten also helped drive that performance, namely the Peugeot 208, Fiat Cronos, and Peugeot 2008. In March, the 208 led the national sales chart with about 2,200 units. In Chile, Stellantis held second place among automotive groups with more than 6,600 vehicles sold in the quarter and reached a 9.7 percent share in March, nearly one point higher than in the previous month.

The picture also looks positive in Europe, especially in Italy, where Stellantis recorded 157,780 registrations in the first quarter and grew 16.2 percent in a market that rose 9.4 percent overall. That performance pushed the group’s share to a strong 32.5 percent. In March, Stellantis also placed three models in the top three positions of the Italian sales chart with the Fiat Pandina, Jeep Avenger, and Leapmotor T03. That result also suggests that the Chinese brand distributed by the group is beginning to gain real traction in the dynamics of Stellantis’ home market.