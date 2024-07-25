Stellantis reinforces communication in Brazil: new team to meet market challenges

A motivated and experienced team ready to seize new opportunities and support the group’s growth in Brazil and to meet the challenges of the evolving automotive industry.

Stellantis Brazil: new communications team

Stellantis has announced major changes in what concerns its communication structure in Brazil. The main objective of the automotive group is to try to strengthen its territorial presence as much as possible so that it can meet the challenges of the automotive market, which as we know is constantly evolving.

The one that will be present from now on, will certainly be a very renewed team to achieve effective communication. the first introduction is that of Juliana Pessoa who assumes the role of institutional press manager, putting her experience in the field at the service of the company. We move on to Roberto Baraldi, who joins the International Relations team, where he will put his skills to work to make relations with the Brazilian government increasingly strong. Another new entry is Adriana Cardoso, coming from an external communications agency, joins the team, while Alexandre Magnum completes the institutional press office.

At the head of this new team, we find Marcus Brier, Director of Corporate Communications, who continues to lead the group, reporting all work performed directly to Fabrício Biondo, Vice President of Corporate Communications for South America. This is a strong group that has all the characteristics to be able to successfully carry out any corporate initiative.

As we also know from recent events in the South American country, Brazil represents a very important market for Stellantis, in which the Fiat and Jeep brands in particular are achieving excellent results. Consequently, of course, the company is very committed to increasingly consolidating its leadership in the region, and the strategy that will be used also includes the launch of several new products in the coming years.

Stellantis is also pursuing the big and ambitious goal of transforming itself into a technology company with regard to zero-carbon mobility by 2038, with the strategic plan we have already talked about extensively, the Dare Forward 2030. This plan, in fact, envisions offsetting a very significant portion of the remaining emissions and creating added value for all stakeholders.

Innovations in the communication team in Brazil are certainly a demonstration of Stellantis’ great commitment to fortify its presence in the Brazil market at all costs and to pursue its own, albeit very ambitious, goals. With such an experienced and motivated staff as the newly created one, the company is ready to face any eventuality and seize the opportunities that the future holds.