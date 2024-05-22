Stellantis: registrations in Europe decline in April 2024

Stellantis had a very difficult month in April 2024 in terms of sales in Europe. The automotive group led by CEO Carlos Tavares recorded the registration of 166,534 cars in Europe (EU, EFTA, and the United Kingdom), registering a 1.5 percent decrease compared to the same month in 2023.

In April 2024, registrations decreased for Stellantis in Europe

The market share of the Stellantis group fell to 15.4 percent, compared to 17.5 percent in April 2023. If we consider the last four months, the group’s registrations amounted to 764,604, recording a growth of 2.9 percent with a market share of 17.1 percent, down from 17.7 percent in the same period last year. Moreover, this decline occurs in a month in which the auto market was certainly very positive, with a 12 percent increase in sales compared to the same month last year.

Globally, in the first four months of 2024, Stellantis has still reported a 4.4% growth in sales compared to the same period last year. However, in the US market, it is struggling to sell the more expensive cars of its brands, with vehicles remaining in dealerships for longer than the industry average.

These are very difficult months in this regard for the automotive group, which could see an increase in sales volumes with the debut of Leapmotor in Europe and other global markets, such as Brazil. The group’s CEO Carlos Tavares has announced that starting from September 2024, the T03 and the C10 SUV will arrive in Europe. Subsequently, the C16 SUV, which recently made its debut in China, could also arrive.