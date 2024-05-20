Leapmotor C16: the SUV produced by Stellantis arrives at dealerships in China

The Leapmotor C16 SUV, produced by Stellantis and Leapmotor with BEV and EREV propulsion options, has started reaching dealerships throughout China. Previously, this NEV (new energy vehicle) received nearly 12,000 pre-orders within 24 hours of pre-sales starting. The C16 is expected to sell for less than 200,000 yuan (28,200 dollars). This large-sized SUV aims to compete with the Aito M7 in China.

The first batch of mass-produced Leapmotor C16 models has arrived at dealerships across China. Its exterior style is in line with the variant unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show. It is a large crossover with a minimalist design. The front features smoked headlights connected by an LED strip, a closed bumper, and a trapezoidal air intake. At the rear, the C16 adopts a single strip of taillights. Other features include retractable door handles and a LiDAR sensor on the roof.

From the side, the Leapmotor C16 adopts classic proportions. It also has a flat roofline, a relatively high beltline, and slightly inclined D-pillars. Other features of the C16 crossover are roof rails, a long rear overhang, and options for R21 wheels. The Leapmotor C16 has arrived at dealerships with three body color options: green, purple, and black. Its dimensions are 4915/1905/1770 mm, with a wheelbase of 2825 mm.

Inside, the Leapmotor C16 has 6 seats in a 2+2+2 arrangement. The interior style remains in line with the C10 crossover. It has a two-spoke steering wheel with a gear lever behind it and a thin LCD instrument panel. The C16’s center console also features a large 14.6-inch movable screen.

The Leapmotor C16 has two propulsion options. The first is BEV with a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with a power of 215 kW (288 HP). With this electric motor, the Leapmotor C16 can reach 160 km/h. The EREV variant has a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated H15R ICE under the hood for 70 kW, which acts as a generator, paired with a single 170 kW (228 HP) electric motor. The Leapmotor C16 will start sales in June. In the future, this model will also arrive in Europe and others global markets, as recently confirmed during a conference between Stellantis and Leapmotor.