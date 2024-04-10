Stellantis records solid growth in the first quarter of 2024 in Europe

Stellantis confirms positive sales trend at the beginning of 2024. In Europe (EU29), the company recorded a 5.4% year-on-year increase in sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the first quarter, reaching a market share of 19.2% – an increase of 0.9 percentage points compared to the full year 2023. This success reflects the performance of the previous year, even though, unlike then, there are no longer incentives to support demand in many key European markets.

Stellantis starts 2024 with a growth: in EU29, volumes up 5.4% in Q1

In France, Stellantis maintained its market leadership position. A combined market share of 32.4% for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the first quarter represents an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to 2023. Registrations increased by 7.3%. Stellantis thus further consolidates its dominance with a 7.5 percentage point lead over its main competitor.

In Italy, Stellantis recorded a 4.3 percent increase in total sales over the previous year, also maintaining the leading position in the market. In particular, six Stellantis models secured a place in the top 10, including the ever-popular Fiat Panda in first place and the Citroën C3 in third place.

In Germany, Stellantis experienced significant growth of 22.7 percent, resulting in a 2 percentage point increase in market share to 13.9 percent. In addition, Stellantis was responsible for more than one-fifth of the passenger cars and commercial vehicles sold in Spain in the first quarter of 2024, ending the quarter with a market share of 20.4 percent, maintaining its leadership position in the Spanish market as well.

Stellantis UK reports 18.7% growth in Q1 2024, with market share up one percentage point to 14.7%. The company also recorded significant sales growth in Portugal and several other European countries.

The Stellantis Pro One Commercial Vehicles division defended its market leadership with an 11.1% increase in volumes compared to the previous year and a market share of 30%. The growth was spread across almost all European countries and reflects the unprecedented renewal of the range: Stellantis is the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to offer twelve models in all segments.

“The sales figures for the first quarter of 2024 underline the constant performance of our brands and the strength of our product range in Europe,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis in the enlarged Europe region. “We owe these results to the great trust that our customers place in our products and brands. In 2024, we will continue to commit to introducing numerous exciting new products, maintaining momentum and reaching the top spot.”

Stellantis continues to grow in the BEV market, again in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle segment, volumes increased by 4.5% compared to the previous year, giving Stellantis a market share of 14.4 in the first quarter reached in the EU29. The company is also a leader in various BEV segments and has secured podium positions in several major European markets. In France, BEV volumes grew by 54% and reached a market share of 35.7%. Significant volume increases were also recorded in UK (+9%), Portugal (+5.5%) and Poland (+8.9%).

Uwe Hochgeschurtz added: “The exceptional sales performance of electric vehicles in France underlines the potential of this segment, if supported by demand incentives. As part of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, we want to make BEVs accessible to everyone. For a broad acceptance of sustainable mobility, the joint efforts of all stakeholders are crucial.”