Stellantis records a 0.9% increase in European sales in the first half of 2024

Stellantis recorded a 0.9 percent increase in volumes in the EU29 during the first half of 2024, reaching a market share of 18.2 percent. Particularly positive results were seen for the Citroen, Dodge, Jeep, and Lancia brands, which registered an increase in sales compared to last year. Since the beginning of the year, the Group has been in first place in France, Italy, and Portugal.

In France, Stellantis holds a market share of over 30 percent, with four models (Peugeot 208, 308, 2008, and Citroen C3) in the top 10. Italy saw its sales increase by 1 percent, reaching a market share of 33 percent: five models in the top 10 in June, including Fiat Panda, Citroen C3, Lancia Ypsilon, Fiat 500, and Jeep Avenger, the best-selling SUV in Italy. In Germany, sales increased by almost 24 percent, with most brands recording double-digit growth compared to last year and increasing their market share to 14 percent. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, and Slovenia all recorded double-digit sales growth.

Stellantis Pro One is number 1 in the light commercial vehicle market with a market share of over 28.5 percent and volume growth of 4 percent in the first six months. In Germany, this growth is particularly notable, with a 4-point increase in market share and a 44 percent increase in sales.

“We will support our growth by seizing opportunities and facing headwinds,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Wider Europe. “Thanks to our strong market position, strategic partnerships, and solid product portfolio, we enter the second half of the year with strong momentum. We are excited for the months to come, motivated by our team’s fighting spirit and new exciting products, as envisioned in our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, to continue growing in Europe.”

Stellantis recorded steady growth in the LEV market, driven by its wide range of new BEV, PHEV, and MHEV models. The market share of electric vehicles in the EU29 stood at 13.3 percent cumulative in the first half, while in France volumes increased by over 48 percent, with the Peugeot e-208 being the best-selling electric car in the first six months of the year. In June, BEV sales increased by 19 percent in Italy, supported by government incentives, and by 16 percent in the UK, with market share rising by 1.1 points compared to last year.

Stellantis’ Used Vehicle Business Unit recorded substantial growth over the past six months, with G10 markets including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain showing strong double-digit sales increases compared to last year.