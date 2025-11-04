Stellantis recalls over 320,000 Jeeps due to battery fire risk

A new major recall has been announced for Stellantis in the United States. The automotive group led by Antonio Filosa will have to intervene on more than 320,000 Jeep vehicles due to a possible fire risk related to the battery. The news was communicated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which confirmed that the models involved are the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Stellantis recalls over 320,000 Jeeps in the United States due to battery fire risk

According to the agency, the problem is linked to a potential malfunction that could cause the battery to overheat and, in extreme cases, ignite. Owners will be notified directly and can go to authorized service centers, where Stellantis technicians will carry out inspections and any necessary repairs. Details about the timing and procedures will be communicated in the official recall documents.

The case comes amid increased scrutiny by U.S. authorities regarding battery safety, given the growing number of electric and hybrid vehicles on the roads.

The news arrives at a crucial moment for Stellantis in North America. Since Antonio Filosa took over leadership of the group in December, a $10 billion recovery plan has been launched to strengthen the company’s presence in the United States and boost sales. The new CEO’s strategy focuses on investments, new models, and a more dynamic industrial approach, in stark contrast to the cost-cutting and downsizing policy adopted by his predecessor, Carlos Tavares.