Jeep brings the two-door Wrangler Rubicon Limited Edition to Japan

Stellantis Japan has announced the launch of a new special edition of the two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, available exclusively at authorized Jeep dealerships across the country starting Saturday, November 15. Production will be limited to just 150 units, with a price set at ¥8,540,000 including taxes.

The name “Rubicon” is no coincidence, it refers to the legendary Rubicon Trail, considered one of the most challenging off-road routes in the world. Like that iconic trail, the Wrangler Rubicon embodies Jeep’s off-road heritage, offering top-tier capability with its Rock-Trac Full-Time 4×4 system and electronically disconnecting stabilizer bar, allowing it to tackle even the roughest terrain with confidence.

Rugged yet versatile, this two-door version stands out for its compact body, which improves handling and reduces the turning radius to just 5.3 meters, making it surprisingly agile even in urban settings. The military-inspired “’41 Green” paint, already featured on the recent Wrangler Unlimited Sport ’41 Edition, pays homage to 1941, the year the brand was born, evoking the spirit of the iconic Willys MB that started the Jeep legend.

Each buyer will also receive an exclusive 75-liter Jeep-branded storage box, a thoughtful gift symbolizing the spirit of adventure that has always defined the American marque. With this limited edition, Jeep celebrates its military roots and reaffirms its identity as the ultimate off-road icon, perfectly balancing tradition and modernity.