Stellantis recalls over 250,000 vehicles in the US due to an airbag issue

Stellantis is once again under the spotlight in the United States for a safety-related issue. In recent hours, the automotive giant announced a recall affecting over 250,000 vehicles on American territory, due to a defect in the side curtain airbags.

Stellantis recalls 250,000+ Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager vehicles for airbag defect

The intervention was made known by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which highlighted possible issues in the functioning of these devices. According to what emerged, the airbags may not have been properly sealed during assembly, compromising their ability to inflate upon activation. The risk? In case of an accident, passengers could suffer serious injuries or be ejected from the cabin.

The recall involves two very popular Chrysler brand models, the Pacifica and the Voyager, produced between 2022 and 2025. This is an intervention that affects exactly 250,651 vehicles, distributed across most of the U.S. market.

Stellantis has already activated its dealer network to begin free inspections. Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted and, if an anomaly is detected, the defective airbags will be replaced at no additional cost.

Currently, the information provided is still partial. The recall was announced only recently and no more specific technical details have been disclosed, nor official communications from the parent company or American authorities.

Attention remains high on this case, both for the number of vehicles involved and because it occurs in a key market like the United States, where automotive safety regulations are among the strictest in the world. It cannot be ruled out that in the coming weeks further updates or extensions of the recall to other markets may emerge.