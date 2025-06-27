Chrysler Voyager returns for 2026 with a focus on practicality

Chrysler brings the Voyager back to the American market, staying true to the essence that has always distinguished it. The Voyager is a practical, accessible minivan designed for those who need space without unnecessary complications. After two years of absence, the model returned in 2025 and for 2026 confirms itself as the most economical option in the Chrysler lineup, with a price starting from just under $40,000, excluding delivery charges.

2026 Chrysler Voyager: affordable 7-seat minivan starting under $40K

The seven seats of the Chrysler Voyager are easily accessible thanks to the power sliding doors, while the Stow ‘n Go system allows the second and third rows of seats to literally disappear into the floor, transforming the cabin into an extremely versatile cargo space.

Despite being the brand’s entry-level offering, the Voyager doesn’t give up modern technology. On board we find the Uconnect multimedia system with a touchscreen over 10 inches, compatible with major smartphone apps and equipped with Alexa voice assistant. The digital instrument cluster and six-speaker audio system are also part of the standard equipment.

The interior of the LX version features leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel, proving that comfort and practicality can go hand in hand even on a model aimed at price-conscious buyers.

Powering the Voyager is the well-known 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, a guarantee of reliability in the Stellantis landscape, capable of 287 horsepower and paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Performance is more than adequate for a minivan of these dimensions, with contained fuel consumption and smooth driving, perfect for daily commutes.

On the safety front, Chrysler has integrated systems like blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic detection, and adaptive cruise control, in addition to a complete set of airbags and classic electronic driving aids.

The color range for 2026 includes new shades, while optional accessories include splash guards, protective films, and interior protection kits. Even when configured to the maximum, the Voyager stays under $45,000, confirming itself as a concrete option for those who want space, technology, and safety without having to move to bulkier or more expensive SUVs.

In a market where economical minivans are disappearing, Chrysler aims to reconquer the public with a model that doesn’t need exaggerations. The Voyager returns to the scene and presents itself as a simple, reliable vehicle built around the needs of real life.