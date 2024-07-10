Stellantis recalls 332,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to safety belt issues

Stellantis has recalled 332,000 vehicles from the Alfa Romeo, Jeep, and Fiat brands in the United States due to an issue with faulty seat belt sensors. This was confirmed in recent hours by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Stellantis recalls 332,000 Fiat, Jeep, and Alfa Romeo vehicles in the U.S. for problems with seat belt sensors

“A seat belt buckle switch sensor may be improperly connected, preventing the front seat airbag from deploying as intended,” stated the U.S. auto safety regulatory agency regarding this recall that affects numerous models from the Stellantis group. The buckle sensors are used to detect if the seat belt is properly fastened.

According to the NHTSA, Stellantis dealers will repair this issue free of charge. The recall affects some Alfa Romeo Giulia models produced from 2017 to 2024 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio from 2018 to 2024, along with Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade models manufactured from 2019 to 2023 and the 2024 Fiat 500e. Stellantis, born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group in January 2021, is no stranger to these recalls.

We will see if further news or updates regarding this recall, which affects over 332,000 Stellantis cars, will arrive in the coming days from NHTSA or the automotive group itself. These recalls are in addition to recent ones involving 10,000 Citroen, DS, Opel, and Peugeot vehicles for problems with the plug-in hybrid system, 266 Ram ProMaster for missing door beams, and 11,000 Fiat 500s in the United States for issues with tire pressure monitoring software.