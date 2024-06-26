Ram ProMaster City ICE and electric models may return to US in 2025

Stellantis announced Pro One last October, describing it as an enhanced strategic offensive for the company’s commercial vehicle business to achieve global leadership. The automotive group is already doing well in this new business with six brands, including Citroen, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall, but wants to do even more. After launching a new Ram ProMaster EV in January and relaunching Ram Professional in March, the offensive continues with rumors about the return of Ram ProMaster City to the United States.

Ram ProMaster City could return to the United States next year

This was Ford Transit‘s competitor, sold in the United States from 2015 to 2022. During Stellantis’ Investor Day, Chrysler and Ram head Chris Feuell told analysts that the automaker has already made comprehensive changes on the commercial side “that will drive record Ram sales in 2025.” Speaking about the range of global platforms available in the Stellantis group, he stated: “Through this relationship, we will introduce a small van in North America with an EV option. This new van enriches Ram Professional’s commercial range and offers customers a single point of reference for all their vehicle needs.”

The new Fiat Scudo and E-Scudo could serve as the basis for a new Ram ProMaster City. After all, this model offers the type of size and powertrain options suitable for rivaling the Ford Transit Connect. Carlos Tavares, Stellantis’ CEO, has not hidden that he intends to compete with Ford in the US in this segment as well.

Fiat Scudo includes cargo and passenger configurations, independent four-wheel suspension for driver comfort, ADAS technology for driver safety and to help save money for fleets, in-cab configurations like the Moduwork system that transforms the passenger seat into a mobile workstation. The E-Scudo offers two battery sizes, 50 or 70 kWh, up to 205 miles (330 km) of range in the WLTP cycle, and 100 kW DC fast charging that can restore 80% of the pack’s charge in 45 minutes.

Another option for the Ram ProMaster City could be to use the Fiat Doblò as a base. Tavares said he expects a big battle with Ford for commercial market share, “but we will bring strong arguments.” Discussions will expand next year with the small van and “further surprises very soon.” Although this return to the segment will be costly for Stellantis, CEO Carlos Tavares explained that it’s worth it, telling analysts that “Ram fleet profitability is much higher than Jeep profitability in the United States.”

When Stellantis Pro One and Ram Professional are fully operational, such profits will not only come from sales, as the group will also focus strongly on connected services. As part of the Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis wants the commercial vehicle business to contribute one-third of the company’s net revenue.