Stellantis ready to impress at the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS)

Focused on sustainability and innovation, Stellantis is set to impress at the 2025 Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) with a remarkable display that includes an exhilarating Jeep® indoor off-road course, a dynamic lineup of new-generation EVs, powerful pickup trucks, firsthand outdoor test drives and more. Experience the excitement from February 14-23, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

The full suite of the company’s iconic North American brands will be onsite at the booth in the North Building, with all-new vehicles and not-to-miss immersive experiences, including:

Ram 2500 Heavy Duty

The new 2025 Ram 2500 is a heavy-duty truck that is built for both work and play, night and day. It offers two engine options, the new 6.7-litre Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel with TorqueFlite HD eight-speed transmission, delivering 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 6.4-litre HEMI V-8, producing 405 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque. With a towing capacity of up to 16,606 kilograms (36,610 pounds), it’s built to handle tough jobs and rugged terrains. For 2025, Ram heavy-duty pickups feature updated grilles with a unique design, depending on the selected trim level. New premium LED headlamps, including twin bi-functional projectors, are available, while LEDs are now standard. The interior features the latest, most advanced Uconnect system ever with a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch passenger display, and advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus.

Ram 1500 RHO

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO cements Ram Truck as North America’s off-road truck leader and the segment’s most capable light-duty pickup truck, powered by the all-new 3.0-litre Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family. The powerplant is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering enhanced fuel economy and fewer emissions while generating more horsepower and torque than the naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment.

Capability includes a maximum towing capacity of 3,801 kilograms (8,380 pounds), a maximum payload of 689 kilograms (1,520 pounds) and up to 813 millimetres (32 inches) of water fording.

As part of Ram’s Core/Electric/Sport approach, Ram 1500 RHO expands the Sport light-duty lineup that already consists of Warlock and Rebel.

Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition

The all-new, all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S offers a unique sleek design, aerodynamic efficiency, state-of the-art technology, 4xe capability and impressive performance credentials. As the Jeep brand’s first global BEV, the Jeep Wagoneer S has a range of more than 480 km on a single charge, delivers 600 horsepower, provides lightning-quick 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and 617 lb.-ft of instant torque. Impressive performance credentials paired with the Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain traction management system, Jeep Wagoneer S instills driving confidence and traction for all weather and road conditions.

Among EVs, the tech-focused cockpit offers best-in-class maximum usable screen space of more than 110 centimetres and plenty of safety and security features, including 360-degree surround view camera system, drowsy driver detection and automated driver assistance. For the cabin’s enjoyment, the Jeep Wagoneer S also includes premium standard amenities like a segment-exclusive front passenger screen and a high-performance 19-speaker, 1,200-watt McIntosh audio system.

Dodge Charger Daytona

The all-new, made-in-Canada Dodge Charger introduces the first fully electrified muscle car to the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, delivers SRT levels of performance, reaches 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds, with a total output of 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, while the Charger Daytona R/T delivers a total output of 496 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque, a significant performance increase over previous Charger R/T models. The all-electric two-door Charger Daytona models are part of the Charger’s multi-energy lineup, which will include all-electric four-door Charger Daytona models, as well as gas-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and Charger SIXPACK S.O. vehicles.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack (shown in Bludicrous) and Dodge Charger Daytona R/T (shown in Peel Out) represent the first–ever all-electric vehicles from the Dodge brand.

Camp Jeep returns to CIAS

Back by popular demand, Camp Jeep returns to CIAS for the third time, allowing attendees to participate in an interactive experience: a Trail Rated, man-made, off-road course where professional 4×4 drivers allow passengers to experience the legendary capabilities of Jeep vehicles.

New this year, the course will feature Dual Turning Wedges. Guests will experience extreme articulation as the vehicle navigates a pair of 9-metre-long by 1.8-metre-tall convex wedges at 26 degrees. The wedges create an S curve and articulate the driver and passenger side to side.

Camp Jeep and the outdoor test drives will be open during all press, preview and public hours of CIAS, beginning February 13, 2024.