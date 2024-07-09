Stellantis Pro One: undisputed king of commercial vehicles in Spain

The data speak clearly: brand leadership in the sector, with significant increases of sales compared to the same period of the previous year. This achievement is the result of a number of factors, including the wide range of innovative and technological products, attention to customer needs, and the extensive service network.

Stellantis Pro One: undisputed leader in the Spanish commercial vehicle market

Stellantis Pro One serves as the division that brings together all commercial vehicle sales of the Citroën, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot brands. The group has recently consolidated its strong leadership in the Spanish market, in which it posted a record first half of the year. With 27,985 registrations and a market share of 32.5 percent, Stellantis Pro One confirms itself as an absolute reference point for companies and freelancers who are constantly looking for work mobility solutions that are completely reliable, at the same time robust but also versatile vehicles, all characteristics that the brand does not lack.

Stellantis Pro One’s success in Spain has also come thanks to the implementation of a tailor-made business strategy. This, puts together a comprehensive offer of 15 models, with absolutely historical names such as Fiat Ducato, Citroën Berlingo and Peugeot Rifter, with the continuous change of the market, the advancement of technology and, above all, the needs of customers that can always change.

The Stellantis Pro One range, as anticipated, has a solution for all needs, from compact vans to large cabs, offering the ideal vehicle for every type of business. The Ducato is once again confirmed as the most chosen and used vehicle in its segment, with 3,432 registrations and a 14.8 percent share. As for compact vans, on the other hand, Citroën Berlingo and Peugeot Rifter ranked second and third in the ranking, respectively, with 5,918 and 4,679 units sold. As is well known, Stellantis Pro One invests completely constantly in the development of cutting-edge technologies to offer the market vehicles that are increasingly efficient and sustainable. A clear example of this is the electric models, which are literally gaining increasing market share.

Stellantis Pro One’s leadership in Spain has also been strengthened by the presence of a major production plant located in Vigo. In it, models such as the Citroën Berlingo, the Peugeot Partner and Rifter, the Opel Combo and the Fiat Doblò, including their electric versions, are assembled. The secret of this success, is that at the center of Stellantis Pro One’s business strategy is always the customer, with special constant attention devoted to their needs and expectations. The company also offers a wide range of after-sales services and financing solutions that can also be customized to ensure maximum satisfaction of its customers.