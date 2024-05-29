New Fiat Ducato: driving comfort and efficiency with new automatic transmission

FIAT Professional once again raises the bar in the light commercial vehicle segment with the introduction of the new AT8 8-speed automatic transmission on the New Ducato. This innovation represents yet another step forward for the brand, which is always at the forefront of providing its customers with a comfortable, efficient and high-performance driving experience.

Innovative solutions for on-board New Ducato comfort and practicality

Designed to make working life easier for professionals, the New Ducato offers innovative solutions that increase convenience and comfort on board.

Among the most interesting new features is the “Eat&Work” bench, a reclining seat that converts into a comfortable table and two chairs, perfect for enjoying a meal or working on the computer during breaks. In addition, the New Ducato boasts an electric range of up to 420 kilometers, best in class, allowing you to tackle long days of work without worrying about recharging the vehicle. And when you need to refuel, the 80 percent fast recharge in just 55 minutes allows you to be back on the road in no time.

But the New Ducato‘s innovations don’t stop there. The introduction of the new 8-speed automatic transmission further enhances driving comfort, offering a smoother and quieter ride in any situation.

The AT8 is distinguished by its smooth and quick gear shifting, offering a quieter and more pleasant ride, while also ensuring quick and precise gear changes in every situation. Thanks to optimized torque, the New Ducato achieves best-in-class torque of 450 Nm for a large front-wheel-drive van with a 180 Multijet 4.0 engine. This results in faster and more responsive acceleration, allowing you to tackle any type of route with confidence and effortlessness.

New clutches and hydraulic accumulator help make the New Ducato’s driving experience even more comfortable. Faster response times and improved operation during Engine Stop Start ensure a smooth and quiet ride in all conditions.

The new AT8 automatic transmission not only improves driving pleasure, but also helps reduce CO2 emissions by 10 percent compared to the previous automatic version. This was achieved by installing more balanced, efficient and better controlled torque, which optimizes fuel consumption.

The AT8 is also available for the New Ducato Camper, providing unparalleled driving comfort even on longer journeys. In addition, the new transmission is suitable for Motorhomes up to 5 tons PTT, an increase of more than 600 kg over previous models and a total weight including towing of 6.5 tons.

All these features, combined with the Ducato’s renowned reliability and robustness, make this vehicle the ideal partner for professionals looking for an efficient, practical and comfortable means of work.