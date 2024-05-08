Stellantis Pro One: a first quarter record-breaking in the commercial vehicle sector

Stellantis Pro One dominates the commercial vehicle landscape in the first quarter of 2024,: record conquest in Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Market share at an all-time high and undisputed leadership in electric vehicles.

Stellantis Pro One: unstoppable commercial vehicle giant advances full steam ahead.

Stellantis Pro One emerges as an undisputed player in the commercial vehicle sector, managing to achieve outstanding results in the first three months of 2024. In Europe and South America, it has strengthened its leadership with a 30% and 31.5% market share in light commercial vehicles, respectively. A true dominance that also extends to the electric vehicle (BEV) sector in Europe. Here, too, Stellantis Pro One is positioned as the clear leader with a 33 percent share, driven in part by the success achieved by the Peugeot brand.

In the Middle East & Africa, the hegemony of Stellantis Pro One was confirmed for the second time in a row, managing to achieve a 26% share. This is a significant goal achieved thanks to the excellent work done in Algeria, where the FIAT Professional brand has been a remarkable success, to say the least.

These outstanding results can be attributed to only one-third of Stellantis’ net revenues in the first quarter of 2024 generated by the work of Stellantis Pro One. The secret of its dominance lies in its wide range of light commercial vehicles completely remade new. At the same time, the introduction of new, closely related state-of-the-art services expands the range of innovative hydrogen fuel cell vans. A set of activities that represent a decisive step forward toward sustainable mobility.

Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, said with great pride that the sales figures stand to demonstrate the great unequivocal success of the Stellantis Pro One strategy. The enthusiastic reception received by the vehicles in the revamped range combined with the new services and hydrogen vehicle offerings confirm Stellantis as a partner of choice for professionals operating in increasingly complicated and challenge-filled environments.

Stellantis Pro One: aiming for global leadership in commercial vehicles by 2027

Stellantis Pro One keeps its eyes on the future with great ambition. One big goal is to become a global leader in commercial vehicles by 2027. An ambitious but attainable goal, thanks to the goals of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which sets a solid and sustainable growth path.

Stellantis Pro One’s dominance takes the form of a significant milestone for the group. Indeed, it consolidates its position as a reliable and innovative partner for professionals operating in Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. With a comprehensive and advanced offering, Stellantis Pro One is certainly ready to respond to the ever-evolving and singular needs of the market, empowering it to ensure efficient, sustainable mobility solutions suited to any challenge.

This goal line represents a source of great pride for Stellantis and all the people who collaborate on the project every day. This is a unified group that strives daily with passion and dedication to offer its customers excellent products and services.