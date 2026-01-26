Jeep Renegade restyling brings new multimedia system and three hybrid options

While Jeep has removed the Renegade from the European lineup, the model remains very much alive in South America. In fact, the compact SUV will continue its career in the region with a mid-cycle refresh and, later on, with a new generation expected no earlier than the end of 2028. Fresh spy images from Brazil now show the facelifted version undergoing road tests, still wearing light camouflage.

The photos, shared by photographer Rodrigo Carvalho on the Instagram page “Renegadooverlander” capture a prototype with minimal coverings that already reveal several updates. The most noticeable change appears inside the cabin, where a much larger infotainment screen stands out compared to the current model. The test vehicle also features a lighter interior finish, confirming Jeep’s focus on modernizing the cabin and aligning it with the brand’s latest standards.

According to information published by the Brazilian outlet Autos Segredos, the South American Renegade range will continue to rely on proven powertrains, updated for better efficiency. The Sport version will keep the 1.3-liter Turbo 270 Flex engine, which delivers 176 horsepower on both gasoline and ethanol, along with 27.5 kgfm of torque regardless of the fuel used. This setup reflects Jeep’s effort to meet the specific needs of the local market.

The Altitude, Longitude, and Sahara trims will introduce a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The Bio-Hybrid setup uses two electric motors: one replaces the alternator and starter motor, while the second assists the drivetrain by adding 28 horsepower and 5.6 kgfm of torque. This solution improves efficiency without requiring major changes to the vehicle’s architecture.

The Willys version will remain the only variant with all-wheel drive, reinforcing its off-road-oriented character. It will continue to use the 1.3 Turbo Flex engine but paired with a new nine-speed automatic transmission.

Styling updates will remain relatively subtle. The front end will feature headlights with a four-element light signature, a revised grille, and redesigned bumpers. Along the sides, new wheel designs will mark the main change, while the rear will receive a new bumper and taillights that largely retain the current shape.

For now, the Renegade remains absent from the European market, but its future there may not be entirely closed. The upcoming Stellantis industrial plan could reshape Jeep’s strategy, and the next-generation Renegade may yet return to Europe. Much will depend on the decisions Antonio Filosa makes for the brand, but interest in the model remains strong thanks to its long-standing success.