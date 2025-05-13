Stellantis North America: 2025 Drive for Design, winners of competition announced

Winners of Stellantis Drive for Design 2025 competition announced, highlighting the exciting future of Chrysler brand vehicles

Grand-prize winner Ryan Panizzoli receives a summer internship in Ram Truck design studio and invitation to be student judge at the prestigious EyesOn Design car show. Felix Bucaro takes second place while Owen Bronson places third . Drive for Design educates and encourages prospective students to pursue careers in automotive design

The winners of the 2025 Stellantis Drive for Design contest

May 12, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Three talented high school students are the winners of the 2025 Stellantis Drive for Design contest.

Beginning in mid-March, the Stellantis North America design team called upon high school students from around the U.S. to enter the 13th annual contest and to create their dream Chrysler brand vehicle. Close to 30 eligible students shared sketches of their personal vision of a future Chrysler vehicle.

Ryan Panizzoli is the grand-prize winner of the 2025 Stellantis Drive for Design Contest. With his winning entry to create and sketch a future Chrysler brand vehicle, Panizzoli receives a prize package including a summer internship in Ram Truck design studio, an invitation to be student judge at the prestigious EyesOn Design car show and more.

The three student winners of the 2025 Drive for Design contest are:

First place – Ryan Panizzoli, 11th grade, Michigan

Second place – Felix Bucaro, 11th grade, Wisconsin

Third place – Owen Bronson, 11th grade, Michigan

“Judging the entries this year was a huge challenge for the team, as we had to choose between some outstanding sketches that showed a ton of effort and focus,” said Mark Trostle, head of Ram Truck and Mopar design for Stellantis. “I’d like to congratulate the winners for sharing and showing off their talents and creativity at such a young age.”

Ram Truck design studio

In addition to the summer design internship in the Ram Truck design studio, grand-prize winner Ryan Panizzoli will also receive:

Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil

Featured post on Stellantis North America social media channels

Invitation to serve as a student judge at the prestigious EyesOn Design car show at Ford House in Grosse Pointe, Michigan

Prizes for the second- and third-place finishers include:

Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil

Virtual networking opportunity with the Stellantis design team

Featured post on Stellantis North America social media channels

Invitation to serve as a student judge at the prestigious EyesOn Design car show at Ford House in Grosse Pointe, Michigan

Scholarship to College for Creative Studies three-week Precollege Summer Experience “Transportation Design” program in Detroit, Michigan, July 13 – August 2, 2025

The storied Chrysler brand marks its 100th anniversary in 2025. In addition to creating groundbreaking technologies and achieving various engineering feats throughout its first century, the brand has produced some of the most iconic American automotive designs known the world over.

Notable Drive for Design winners from past contests include:

2014 winner: Alex Fischer (Rochester, Michigan), former intern

2024 winner: Rohan Seiber (Portola Valley, California), former intern

2016 winner: Ben Treinen (Loveland, Ohio), Ram Truck Interior Design Studio employee

2015 winner: Dongwon Kim (Cupertino, California), former employee and intern

2023 winner: Rocco Morales (Northville, Michigan), first high school student intern

2021 winner: Vincent Piaskowski (Birmingham, Michigan), former intern

2020 winner: Job Skandera (Santa Rosa, California), former intern

2019 winner: Max Cooper (Miami, Florida), former intern

2015 winner: Josh Blundo (Moultonborough, New Hampshire), former intern