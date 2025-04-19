Chrysler drops plans to become an electric-only brand

In the past few years, Chrysler had displaced everyone a bit with the announcement that in a few years it would become a brand specializing solely in electric cars. It seemed to be a made decision with a definite date. Recently, however, things have taken a different turn. Rumors had been circulating for some time that the American automaker, which will soon blow out one hundred candles, had changed its mind about its future plans.

Confirmation from the U.S. on Chrysler

Just recently, confirmation comes from the U.S. Chrysler will not become an electric-only brand starting in 2028, as was initially rumored. Instead, the brand is focusing on what it calls a future “with multiple types of energy,” making available to customers a choice of gasoline, hybrid and electric cars.

Stellantis, Chrysler’s large parent company, had previously committed to making the entire Chrysler range all-electric by 2028. This was a long-lasting job that was always part of an ambitious plan called “Dare Forward 2030.” But evidently things have changed. A first major clue had come a few months ago, when an internal supplier document had ended up online, revealing that development of Chrysler’s new electric crossover, codenamed C6X, had been put on hold until at least January 31 next year. This car, which had been previewed with the Airflow concept at the 2022 CES and then reintroduced with styling that references last year’s Halcyon concept, was supposed to be the first in a series of Chrysler electric vehicles. But after this styling rethink, development stalled, raising serious doubts about the brand’s all-electric future.

CEO Feuell’s confirmation

The rumors finally find confirmation directly from the voice of Christine Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand: the American automaker is ready to begin a journey of major transformation. As Feuell stressed, the philosophy behind this evolution is “maximum freedom of choice.” The innovative multi-energy STLA platforms, alongside existing ones, are designed to accommodate different types of powertrains: from traditional internal combustion engines to hybrid solutions and even pure electric. This forward-looking strategy will enable Chrysler and Alfa Romeo, the group’s other brand, to shape their future offerings flexibly, responding in a timely manner to different market demands.

Chrysler’s renewal plan is aiming very high and is well laid out, as anticipated in a recent video. The first step in this new era will be a significant update of the Pacifica minivan scheduled for 2026. After that, the range will be enriched with the introduction of the C6X, an all-new crossover that promises to combine practicality and style. The culmination of this transformation will be the launch of a stylish new sedan, clearly inspired by the fascinating Halcyon concept car. A key element of this strategy is the use of Stellantis’ advanced platforms, capable of supporting a wide range of powertrains, including hybrid systems and the latest generation of gasoline engines. This strategic choice highlights a more pragmatic approach focused on real consumer needs, marking the beginning of an unprecedented and promising phase for the Chrysler brand.