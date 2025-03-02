Stellantis appoints new communications manager for North America

Stellantis has announced a major change in its communications leadership for North America

Connelly, new Stellantis appointment

Stellantis announced on Feb. 28 in one of its official press releases the appointment of Kaileen Connelly as senior vice president of North America Communications, effective March 10. In her new role, Connelly will oversee the company’s regional communications strategy.

Connelly has been an integral part of Stellantis since its founding in early 2021, leading the global corporate communications content team and supporting senior executives in shaping and promoting corporate storytelling.

Great experience brought by Connelly

Prior to joining Stellantis, he managed key accounts in the automotive, corporate and technology sectors at renowned marketing and public relations firms, including Weber Shandwick and MullenLowe. In a related move, after more than 26 years with the company, Shawn Morgan announced his intention to retire.

“This is a banner year for us in North America, and Kaileen’s experience in creating compelling narratives and driving strategic communications will be invaluable as we write our next chapter,” said Antonio Filosa, chief operating officer for the Americas and chief quality officer. “I want to thank Shawn for his unwavering dedication, passion and leadership. She has been an invaluable part of our journey and I wish her and her family the best.” Connelly holds a Master of Science degree in Mass Communication from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. So we will see what kind of positive change Stellantis’ new North American appointment will be able to enact.