Stellantis’ new CEO visiting Mirafiori today

Stellantis’ new CEO Antonio Filosa inaugurated his international tour of the group’s plants with a visit to Mirafiori. This Turin stop precedes his official inauguration, set for June 23.

Just hours after his appointment, Antonio Filosa, the newly appointed CEO of Stellantis, begins his international tour of the group’s plants today. The first stop is Mirafiori, in Turin.

As anticipated by Milano Finanza, this visit to the historic Mirafiori plant, an icon of the Italian automotive industry and a Fiat symbol, represents Filosa’s first public appearance in his new role. His global tour kicks off from this important production site.

Although he was in France yesterday, Filosa immediately wanted to meet the production reality of Stellantis. His presence in Mirafiori was confirmed by a group spokesman.

According to inside sources, Filosa’s visit could see the participation of Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, already a guest of Ferrari the previous day. The presence of John Elkann, president of Stellantis, is also not ruled out, emphasizing the symbolic and political importance of the event. Instead, the participation of Jean Philippe Imparato, European head of the group, is confirmed.

The choice of Mirafiori as a starting point reflects the direct, dialogue-oriented style of Filosa, who is known for his attention to the internal dynamics of plants and his desire to engage directly with workers.

The future of the Mirafiori plant

Currently, the Mirafiori plant focuses on the production of the Fiat 500e, operating on a single shift and with limited volumes. This situation has generated no small amount of concern among unions and workers. Stellantis has long been committed to finding a production and economic balance that will ensure the long-term sustainability of the Turin site.

A positive sign for Mirafiori’s future will come in November, with the start of production of the new 500 hybrid. This model is crucial to Stellantis strategy to transition to low-emission mobility. The ambitious goal is to exceed 100,000 units per year starting in 2026.

During his visit, Antonio Filosa, the new CEO of Stellantis, will also visit the production line of eDCT transmissions. These components are critical for the group’s future hybrid models destined for the European market, further underscoring the strategic importance of Mirafiori in Stellantis’ production landscape.