Stellantis records excellent sales performance in Europe in February 2024

Stellantis continues its positive sales trend that has propelled it upwards throughout 2023 and this past January. Within the EU29 perimeter, Stellantis recorded a 12.1 percent year-on-year growth in volumes (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), translating to a market share of 20.3 percent, up by 0.3 percentage points from a year ago and 0.6 percentage points from January this year, bringing the year-to-date share to 20 percent.

Stellantis confirms its growth in Europe at the beginning of 2024

Portugal, with a notable sales growth of 29.4 percent, France, Germany, and Italy stand out for increasing their market share compared to the previous year. In France, thanks to the success of the national social leasing campaign, Stellantis leads the market with an 18.5 percent increase, which is 5 points higher than the market trend.

In Italy, Stellantis rises by 15.6 percent (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) compared to the previous year and reaffirms its market leadership: with 6 models among the top ten, with the Fiat Panda always in the first place. In Germany, Stellantis increases by 13.6 percent, with a market share growing by 0.7 percentage points to reach 13.2 percent. Significant sales increases are also seen in Austria, Poland, Portugal, Spain (where Stellantis leads the market in Iberia in February and year-to-date), the United Kingdom, and other European countries.

Stellantis’ commercial vehicles business unit, Stellantis Pro One, which offers a wide range of vehicles for professionals, versatile and available with all types of powertrains, strengthens its market share to over 30 percent, with a +15.9 percent increase in volumes compared to the previous year and with significant growth in the BEV market (passenger cars and commercial vehicles). Stellantis continues its growth, with a 7 percent year-on-year increase, achieving a market share of 14.7 percent in Europe and leadership in various BEV segments, demonstrating steady progress compared to the last quarter of 2023 and January 2024, and securing Stellantis the top spot in many significant European markets.

In France, BEV volumes rise with double-digit growth (+76 percent), reaching an exceptional market share of 37.1 percent, up by 9.2 percentage points from the previous year and 4.2 percentage points from the share of the total market of all powertrain types (32.9 percent) across all European countries.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Extended Europe, stated: “The February 2024 data show that our brands and products are steadily growing in Europe. Electric vehicle sales continue their ascent, and Stellantis Pro One’s leadership in the commercial vehicle market is impressive for all powertrains, focusing on a completely new range. If we achieve these results, it’s thanks to the trust customers maintain in our products and brands. In 2024, we will continue our work and are ready to compete for leadership with the arrival of many exciting new products.”

“As we strive to make electric vehicles accessible to everyone within the context of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, it is essential that the entire ecosystem supports this transition. Governments, charging infrastructure providers, and automakers must collaborate to stimulate market demand. This joint effort is crucial for widespread adoption and achieving sustainable mobility. Together, we can build a greener future for the automotive industry and the environment,” concluded Hochgeschurtz.