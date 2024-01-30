Stellantis, Montezemolo: “France has now taken over decision-making for the Italian market”

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has expressed deep concern over Italy’s industrial decline, highlighting the absence of a domestic car company. He emphasized that decisions about the Italian market are made in Paris, leading to a paradoxical and humiliating situation, like the production of the Fiat 600 in Poland. Montezemolo noted the discrepancy between this reality and the challenging situation of Fiat factories in Italy.

Montezemolo criticizes Stellantis and highlights how France now decides Italy’s fate

“I express deep concern for our country’s unstoppable deindustrialization. Currently, we no longer have a car company in Italy. The reality is that all decisions regarding the Italian market are made in Paris. We’ve reached a paradoxical and humiliating point, with the Fiat 600 being produced in Poland. Seeing the 600 produced in Poland, while all former Fiat factories in Italy are on temporary layoff, is incredible and disconcerting.”

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo agreed with Giorgia Meloni on the importance of cars advertised as Italian being made in Italy. He highlighted the past when Italy, along with Germany and perhaps even better than France, was known for producing the world’s most beautiful cars. However, he noticed a significant decrease in production since the Stellantis era. Montezemolo raised concerns that many foreign car companies are considering Morocco as an investment destination, endangering high-quality Italian plants and suppliers.

During the same interview, the topic of the 30 km/h speed limit, a current issue in Italy, was also discussed. Montezemolo stated, “I disagree with general limits. I am absolutely in favor of imposing limits in appropriate places, like near schools and in real urban centers. I would like to promote the expansion of bike lanes while reducing speed at the same time. It’s essential to avoid giving the impression that 30 km/h limits are imposed just to increase municipal revenues.” In conclusion, the former head of Ferrari dedicated a few words to Charles Leclerc, who has just renewed with Scuderia Ferrari: “We need to provide him with a car to win.”