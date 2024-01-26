Charles Leclerc renews with Scuderia Ferrari “beyond 2024”

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari have extended their contract beyond 2024. The Monaco-born driver renewed his agreement with the team, though details on the extension’s duration remain undisclosed. Ahead of the 2024 season, Leclerc and Ferrari aimed to secure a strongly bonded future. Both Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz, whose contracts were expiring this season, shared a clear intention to prolong their collaboration. This intention has now materialized, with Leclerc set to represent Ferrari beyond this season, although the length of the new contract has not been specified.

The Maranello team officially announced a multi-year agreement with Charles Leclerc

The team’s communication about Leclerc’s renewal merely states that the contract extends “beyond 2024,” suggesting a multi-year deal. His last contract, signed in 2019, was valid for four years, from 2020 to 2024. Sources close to the Scuderia Ferrari indicate the new agreement’s extension might last until 2029, binding the Monegasque driver to Scuderia Ferrari even under the new regulations starting in 2026.

“I am extremely happy to know that I will wear the Scuderia Ferrari suit for several more seasons. Since I was three years old, racing for this team has been my dream: I watched the Monaco Grand Prix from a friend’s apartment window, located on the Santa Devota curve, always looking for the red cars. Joining the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 marked the beginning of a relationship that has become my second family. We have achieved many victories together, exceeding all expectations in the last five years,” Leclerc commented.

“I believe the best is yet to come, and I can’t wait for this season to start to continue making progress and compete aggressively in every race. My dream remains to win the World Championship with Ferrari, and I am confident that in the coming years, we will achieve this. We share extraordinary moments and seek to make our fans happy. Thank you,” said the Monegasque driver at the end of the announcement of his contract renewal.

Since entering Formula 1, Charles Leclerc has consistently expressed his desire to drive for Ferrari and win the world title with the Maranello team. This goal becomes even more tangible with the announcement of the contract renewal. So far, in four seasons with the Scuderia, the Monegasque driver has celebrated five victories, with 2022 being his most promising season, finishing in second place.

“Charles’s bond with the Scuderia goes beyond the relationship between a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years, even before wearing the Prancing Horse emblem on his suit for the first time. His values intertwine with those of our team, making it natural to extend our collaboration further. We know Charles for his tireless desire to push beyond limits, and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities in fighting and overtaking during races. We are determined to provide Charles with a winning car, and I am convinced that his determination and commitment will be key to achieving our goals,” said team manager Frédéric Vasseur.