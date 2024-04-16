Carlos Tavares leaving Stellantis? Here are the possible replacements

Could Carlos Tavares, the central figure in Stellantis’ path to success, be about to step down as CEO? According to some speculation, this could be the right time, and some French media have tried to hypothesize his successor.

Carlos Tavares is leaving Stellantis? These are the possible successors

The current CEO of Stellantis’ mandate will expire in March 2026. The recent launch of the Alfa Romeo Milano (now Junior) could be a finishing line, as the path that the brand will take from now on will be the cornerstone of the entire process of transition to electric vehicles. If things go wrong, both in terms of image and turnover, Tavares’ image could be damaged.

Despite his determination to see the job through and to decide autonomously when he will leave the stage, Tavares could be approaching an imminent farewell if he should sense difficult times ahead. After all, his merits as a top manager, up to now, have been clear: from the restructuring of PSA to the acquisition of Opel in 2017, to the merger with FCA in 2019 and the creation of Stellantis in 2021.

The Group, which now includes 14 brands, registered record operating profit in 2023, also marking a 12.8% operating margin, making Stellantis the world’s most profitable automaker. The possible reasoning, therefore, is simple: you can only fall from the top.

Despite his desire for a different life, with more time for family, a passion for restoring vintage cars and a desire to spend more time in Portugal, Tavares could be held back by the “Dare Forward” restructuring plan with which Stellantis has committed to the electric transition, which ends, precisely, in 2030.

Among the names that emerge as potential successors are Maxime Picat, Michael Manley, Roy Jakobs, Antonio Filosa and Carlos Zarlenga, each with experiences and skills that could guarantee, in any case, a smooth transition and the continuation of the corporate policy currently underway under Tavares’ leadership.