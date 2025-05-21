Stellantis Mexico: this is the Mopar Women’s Route 2025 Edition

For the eighth consecutive year, the Mopar Wome off-road course was held with great success.

Mopar, through its Jeep Performance Parts portfolio, offers various accessories designed for Jeep brand enthusiasts and followers who enjoy rough terrain; Accessories include lift kits, off-road bumpers, off-road LED lights, wiper blades, off-road tires, etc.

Mopar Women – 7 Jeep and Ram vehicles driven by 9 women

May 19, 2025, Mexico City – Mopar, the leading brand in Service, Customer Support, Genuine Parts and Accessories for Stellantis brands, organized the “Mopar Women” route ( Ruta Mujeres Mopar Edición 2025) for the eighth consecutive year in Chachalacas, Veracruz, where a caravan of 7 Jeep and Ram vehicles driven by 9 women represented the perfect team to challenge new trails.

Mujeres Mopar 2025

On the road, each Mopar accessory played a key role in making the vehicles more maneuverable. Suspensions, winches, anti-rock grills, LED lights, and windshield wipers, to name a few, were the most commonly used accessories, as the various activities performed both on and off the dunes posed significant challenges.

In Chachalacas, adventurers reached places where only an all-terrain vehicle could enter, and their driving skills were of paramount importance.

Mujeres Mopar 2025

Modifications made to improve the capabilities of these vehicles also protected them from damage while traveling over difficult terrain.

“Mopar accessories are designed for the different situations that off-road vehicles can be subjected to. They are the ideal ally for any off-road adventure, as they increase the capabilities of Stellantis vehicles without compromising their safety,” commented Humberto Nava, head of Mopar Mexico. “To stay on the cutting edge, Mopar continues to develop accessories that add value to each vehicle,” Nava added.

Off-roading is another way to enjoy Jeep and Ram vehicles and push them to the limits of their capabilities.