Stellantis Mexico reports strong September 2024 sales, led by Ram

Stellantis Mexico recorded sales of 7,021 units in September 2024. The leading brand in sales was once again Ram. “The launch of the brand new Dodge Attitude has been very well received by the Mexican market where we are achieving the expected results. Additionally, the Ram 700 and Ram 1200 continue with a positive sales trend, becoming the preferred professional vehicles for consumers,” stated Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico.

Stellantis reveals September 2024 sales results in Mexico

Regarding individual Stellantis brands, Alfa Romeo continues with a positive trend, recording sales of 25 units, thanks to a solid product range consisting of Tonale, Stelvio, Giulia, as well as plug-in hybrid offerings. Dodge reported sales of 1,063 units, mainly thanks to Dodge Charger, which recorded its best September sales since 2018. The brand new Dodge Attitude showed excellent performance selling 491 units, while Dodge Journey registered 285 units. Finally, Dodge Durango recorded sales of 28 units.

As for Fiat, it recorded sales of 604 units. Fiat Mobi registered 185 units, while Pulse sold 183 units. Fiat Argo and Fiat Fastback sold 128 and 95 units respectively. Jeep recorded sales of 1,423 units, with Compass having the best sales at 375 units. Jeep Renegade registered 363 units, while Wrangler sold 301 units. Finally, the Jeep Grand Cherokee recorded sales of 216 units. Lastly, Wagoneer sold 19 units.

Stellantis’ French brand, Peugeot, sold 1,799 units, recording a 44% growth compared to September 2023, resulting in the best September sales in its history. Peugeot Rifter recorded its best September sales in history with 212 units, while the Peugeot Partner recorded its best September since 2019 with 344 units.

Ram sold 2,107 units, among which the Ram 700 recorded its best September sales in history with 1,213 units. The Ram 1200 sold 516 units, while Ram Heavy Duty and Ram Light Duty sold 236 and 131 units respectively. The situation is different in the United States and Canada, where sales have experienced a drastic drop.