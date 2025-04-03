Stellantis Mexico reported sales of 6,915 units in March

Here’s how March went in the Mexican market for Stellantis brands Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Peugeot

Dodge Durango reported the best March in sales of 2016. Jeep Wagoneer increased its sales by 25% over March 2024. Peugeot Manager sales increased by 9% over March 2024. Ram reported the best March in sales in its history. Ram ProMaster increased its sales by 58 percent over March 2024

Stellantis Mexico March sales

Stellantis Mexico reported March sales of 6,915 units. The brand with the highest number of sales in March was Ram with 3,118 units.

“Our recent launches are proving successful among customers, as evidenced by the good results obtained last month for these products,” commented Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico. “We continue to strengthen our distributors under the concept of specialized reti, we say that each network is designed based on the values of each brand, and focuses on the customer’s needs,” added Camalich.

March numbers for Stellantis brands in Mexico

Here are the March sales details for the various Stellantis Group brands in the Mexican market:

Dodge

Dodge reported sales of 784 units. Dodge Durango reported the best March in sales since 2016. Dodge Attitude sold 507 units while Dodge Journey sold 202 units.

Jeep

Jeep reported sales of 1,188 units. Jeep Wrangler sold in 228 units. Jeep Renegade sold in 247 units. Jeep Compass recorded sales of 214 units. Jeep Commander sold 195 units. Jeep JT sold 119 units. Jeep Grand Cherokee all sold 160 units. Wagoneer increased its sales by 25 percent over March 2024.

Ram

Ram had sales of 3,118 units, a 13 percent increase over March 2024, the best March in its history. Ram 700 all sold 1,335 units. Ram 1200 sold 928 units. For its part, Ram ProMaster increased its sales by 58 percent over March 2024. Ram Light Duty and Ram Heavy Duty sold 710 units and 115 units, respectively.

FIAT

FIAT reported sales of 481 units. Fiat Pulse placed in the Mexican market 173 units. Fiat Mobi sold 111 units while Fiat Argo sold 100 vehicles. Fiat Fastback showed sales of 97 units.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo recorded sales of 17 units.

Peugeot

Peugeot sold 1,327 units. Peugeot Rifter recorded sales of 269. Peugeot Manager sales increased by 9% compared to March 2024. Peugeot Partner and Peugeot Partner Rapid showed sales of 335 and 272 units, respectively. Peugeot 2008 showed sales of 246 units. Peugeot 3008 sold 83 units.