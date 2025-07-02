Stellantis Mexico recorded sales of 6,687 units in June, Ram best seller ever

Alfa Romeo Stelvio recorded best June sales month since 2021.. Ram recorded best sales ever in June. Ram 700 recorded best sales ever in June. Peugeot Rifter recorded best sales ever in June

Stellantis Mexico sales in June

July 1, 2025, Mexico City – Stellantis Mexico reported sales of 6,687 units in May. The brand with the most sales in May was Ram with 3,154 units.

“June was an important month for Ram, which recorded its sixth consecutive month of growth over last year. Our customers’ preference continues to drive the positive results of Ram 1200 and Ram 700, which exceeded 2,500 units. On the other hand, the Peugeot Rifter continues its solid performance by recording a new sales record,” commented Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo sold 22 units. Alfa Romeo Stelvio recorded the best June sales since 2021. Alfa Romeo Tonale sold 11 units.

Dodge

Dodge recorded sales of 628 units. Dodge Attitude sold 366 units, while Dodge Journey recorded sales of 253 units. Dodge Durango sold 7 units.

Fiat

Fiat recorded sales of 289 units. Fiat Pulse placed 155 units in the Mexican market. Fiat Fastback recorded 57 sales, while Fiat Argo 39 vehicles. Fiat Mobi recorded 38 sales.

Jeep

Jeep recorded 1,146 sales. Jeep Compass recorded 261 sales. Jeep Renegade and Jeep Wrangler sold 241 and 192 units, respectively. Jeep Commander recorded 171 sales. Jeep JT 108 units. Jeep Grand Cherokee 156 sales. Jeep Wagoneer 17 units.

Peugeot

Peugeot sold 1,448 units. This result was led by Peugeot Rifter, which recorded the best June in its history with 421 units. Peugeot Expert recorded 13 percent sales growth over June 2024. Peugeot Partner Rapid recorded 326 sales. Peugeot Partner recorded 321 sales. Peugeot 2008 and Peugeot 3008 recorded sales of 218 and 43 units, respectively. Peugeot Manager placed 76 units in the Mexican market.

Ram

Ram grew 94 percent over June 2024, recording sales of 3,154 units; the best June in its history. Ram 700 recorded its best June ever with 1,322 units. Ram 1200 had an excellent month, selling 1,265 units. Ram Light Duty and Ram Heavy Duty sold 404 and 162 units, respectively.